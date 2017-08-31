Lydia Williams traded to Seattle Reign FC

The Houston Dash, who just recently traded Morgan Brian to the Chicago Red Stars for Kristie Mewis, has traded goalkeeper Lydia Williams to the Seattle Reign FC. In exchange, the Dash now has rights to the 2nd-round draft pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, a draft pick that Seattle acquired from the Boston Breakers earlier today.

Williams had been a part of the Dash since 2016. In that season, she made 56 saves and recorded one clean sheet in 15 games. For the 2017 season, Williams started in eight games with 14 saves and two clean sheets. Williams eventually lost her starting goalkeeper role to rookie Jane Campbell when interim head coach Omar Gonzales took over. However, internationally, Williams was the starting goalkeeper for the Australian National Team for the Tournament of Nations where the Matildas won the inaugural tournament, including gaining a major victory against the United States in a 1-0 shutout. Williams suffered a quad injury at the tournament, but she is close to returning to action.

Lydia Williams earned a shutout in the win over the United States at the Tournament of Nations | Photo: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Williams has 61 caps for Australia, and she was recently called up to the national team for its friendly matches against Brazil in September. The 29-year-old was also a part of Australia's 2015 Women's World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics teams.

Seattle Reign FC head coach and general manager Laura Harvey on the trade: "I'm excited for the opportunity to bring in another goalkeeper. Lydia has international experience and suits the way we like to play. I feel she can have an impact within the group both short term and long term."

The Reign hope to get back to their winning ways after losing their last two games (against Sky Blue FC and Portland Thorns). Seattle travels to Texas for this Sunday's matchup against the Houston Dash in Frisco, a game that had to be moved to Toyota Stadium as Houston recovers from Tropical Strom Harvey. Proceeds from the match will benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Laura Harvey quote courtesy of Seattle Reign official press release.