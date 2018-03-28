Portland Thorns FC sign Ana-Maria Crnogorčević

Swiss international, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević has officially signed with the Portland Thorns. She will join the Thorns in the upcoming weeks heading into the April FIFA window. After she settles things with her P-1 visa and her International Transfer Certificate she will officially be added to the roster.

Crnogorčević is a star forward on the Switzerland Women's National Team. She is the leading goal scorer for the Swiss with 50 goals in a 101 appearances. She helped the team reach their first berth in the 2015 Women's World Cup where she played in all four matches, scored one goal and had an assist.

Crnogorcevic against the United States in World Cup Qualifying 2015 | Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Crnogorčević is coming to the Thorns from Frauen-Bundesliga side FFC Frankfurt. She has played in Frankfurt for the past seven seasons and made a big impact for them as well. During her time there she helped lead her team to the 2015 UEFA Women’s Champions League title and a German Cup in 2014. Crnogorčević has made 190 appearances for Frankfurt and tallied a total of 41 goals.

With the injury of Australian international, Caitlin Foord, the Thorns were in need of attacking power. This was shown especially in their first match of the 2018 NWSL season against the North Carolina Courage. The Thorns had a total of three shots compared to the Courage's 20. This was even shown in preseason where they struggled to connect balls in the attack and get goals scored. The addition of Crnogorčević is important for the Thorns this season as her talent and experience will benefit them greatly.

“Ana brings class, experience and a proven record at the club and international level to Portland,” said Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons. “She is a versatile forward with a winning mentality and has a great desire to be the best. She competes with a tireless attitude and her ability to create and score will be a great addition to our roster.”

Quote courtesy of Portland Thorns FC