Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride Live Scores and Updates in 2018 NWSL (0-0)

Prediction Score:2-0 Orlando

Prediction: The game will be physical and well fought but Orlando will come out on top.

Predicted Washington Spirit Lineup: Bledsoe; Church, Johnson, Quinn, Dydasco; Lohman, Sullivan, Solan, Pugh; Farquharson, Hatch

Predicted Orlando Pride Lineup: Harris; Pressley, Krieger, Zadorsky, Pickett; Weatherholt, Narin, Edmonds; Leroux, Morgan, Evans





















Sullivan was drafted by Spirit. //Souce:Icon Sportswire 1

The injury list for Washington is not that long but important players are on it. Out are Lavelle, Cheyna Matthews who is out due to that she is expecting, and Arielle Ship who is also on the 45-day disable list as she is recovering from a torn ACL. Cali Farquharson is listed as questionable. While Estefania Banini is on international duty with Argentina and Yanara Aedo is with Chile.

This weekends game could be a chance for Orlando to get further up on the table but they're missing key players. Gone are Brazilians Marta, Monica and Poliana. They are also without Camila as she is on the 45-day list after tearing her ACL last season. On the questionable is Alex Morgan who was subbed out before the second half after a head to head injury with Utah's goalkeeper. Australian internationals Alanna Kennedy and new signing Emily Van Egmond are with the Australian Women's National Team as they look to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. It should be mentioned that the Pride have not scored without Marta since before she joined the team.

Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Commentary

This off-season for the Spirit saw a flood of new players joining the club. Up and coming USWNT star Andi Sullivan went number one in the draft. Also drafting Rebecca Quinn, a Canadian international. Taylor Smith and Ashley Hatch were acquired in January during a trade with the North Carolina Courage. Also joining is Rose Lavelle and Tiffany Weimer from the dispersal draft. During the trade that sent Zadorsky to Pride, the Spirit got Aubrey Bledsoe in return.

The 2018 season looks to be a good one for the Pride. During the offseason, they acquired a number of talent. They received Haley Kopmeyer, Carson Pickett and Christine Narin from the Reign. They also got Shelina Zadorsky from the Spirit. The biggest name joining the Pride would have to be forward Sydney Leroux, who was traded from the Royals.

The Orlando Pride go on the road for the second game of their season. Their season opener saw a 1-1 draw against the newest NWSL Team, the Utah Royals. The Pride will be looking for their first win of the season, as the Washington Spirit is looking to turn the table after last weekends loss to the Seattle Reign which ended 2-1 in favour of the Reign.

Welcome to VAVEL's USA Live coverage of the Lifetime game of the week between the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride. My name is Addison Hadley and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted on the NWSL website for international viewers and on the Lifetime app for viewers in the USA.