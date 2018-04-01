New York City FC come from behind vs Earthquakes to remain unbeaten

Heading into Saturday's game, New York City FC were sitting atop the Eastern Conference table while the San Jose Earthquakes had picked up three points in their first two matches. The Quakes were looking for their first-ever win over NYCFC as the 2015 expansion club has won two of the previous three meetings while drawing the other.

First Half

It didn't take long for the hosts to take the lead as to of the new boys for the Quakes linked at Avaya Stadium. Magnus Eriksson's corner kick was met by a flying Yefferson Quintana to give the Californians a 3rd-minute lead. For another 10 minutes, NYCFC continued to struggle similar to their last game vs the New England Revolution. They finally grew into the game a bit at around the quarter of an hour mark when they had their first spell of positive possession in and around the opposition's box.

The visitors finally had their first great chance when Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maxi Moralez, and Jesus Medina all combined well before Medina's cross ended up at Jo Inge Berget's chest. However, instead of bringing it down with his chest, Berget should have headed the ball into what was a largely open goal due to NYCFC's quick ball movement. Instead, the Norwegian striker chested it down and couldn't get a good shot away. That was just a few minutes before the halftime whistle and NYCFC went into the tunnel down 1-0.

Second Half

Just like the Quakes in the first half, NYCFC converted a corner kick early. Anton Tinnerholm outdid Quintera as his goal was an absolute rocket (for the second time this season) on the volley, crossbar and in. Following that, the Quakes looked to regain control of the game grabbing a pair of corners with the latter giving Chris Wondolowski a good chance which ended up going just over the bar. The American striker is looking to break Landon Donovan's MLS all-time leading goal record but couldn't come any closer on that chance.

Anton Tinnerholm celebrating the equalizer. | Photo: New York City FC

Maxi Moralez was the provider around the 50th minute but turned finisher in the 60th when he capped off NYCFC's attack and gave his side the lead. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi displayed his dribbling ability by doing a few stepovers before then showing his explosiveness. Finally, the winger played it into Moralez's feet who made no mistake and his deflected shot hit the back of the net. The hosts almost equalized not long later as Valeri Qazaishvili or "Vako"'s shot was expertly stopped by Sean Johnson.

Sean Johnson was called upon many times following NYCFC's second goal. The goalkeeper has had plenty of "good games" for the club he joined last year, but can add this to the lot of "great games". Saving shots from Vako and Quincy Amarikwa were two of his bigger saves.

What's Next?

Following their trip to San Jose, NYCFC will get the following weekend off before preparing for their first midweek game of the season as they host Real Salt Lake. After that, a battle between a couple of the Eastern Conference favorites as the boys in blue travel down south to take on Atlanta United.

For Saturday's hosts, they'll play an Eastern Conference team for the first time in 2018 when they travel to face the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. Following that, San Jose will welcome the Houston Dynamo to Avaya Stadium.