NWSL Roundup: Harris not suspended and Kleiner joins Seattle Reign FC

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee announced the other day that Orlando Pride goalkeeper, Ashlyn Harris will not be suspended for the collision against Jodie Taylor in their match against the Seattle Reign. Also, the Seattle Reign announced the addition of former Washington Spirit defender, Alyssa Kleiner.

On Saturday, April 28th, the Orlando Pride played the Seattle Reign in a week 5 match-up. The two teams battled and the game ended in a 1-1 tie. After the match, a post went around on social media that showed Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris in a nasty collision with Reign forward Jodie Taylor. No call was made and no cards were given in the match. This brought a lot of discussion among NWSL fans. Two days after the match it was announced that the Reign had submitted the collision to the NWSL Disciplinary Committee. On Tuesday, the committee stated that Harris would not be suspended and the collision was unintentional.

This decision brought a lot of controversy between fans. Many people said that the foul was clearly dirty and Harris should face consequences for it. Others say that it was unintentional and nothing could have been done about it. If you haven't seen the foul, this is how it went down. Harris and Taylor were going for the same ball. Harris cleared the ball away from Taylor but then her arm wrapped around Taylor's neck and Taylor was thrown to the ground. Some people believe that both players couldn't slow down and just happened to collide with one another. Others say that Harris could have avoided throwing Taylor to the ground. A few people that attended the game said that Taylor got straight back up and continue to play. Others even said that the two were joking around about it after the match.

No one will ever really know what really happened but as of now the disciplinary committee will not suspend Harris for this collision. Even though she is not being suspended, Harris was listed as questionable on the injury report for her match against the Chicago Red Stars. As far as disciplinary actions go, Harris is allowed to play but whether she will or not is dependent on her injury status.

Earlier in the year, the Washington Spirit waived defender Alyssa Kleiner. Kleiner usually played left back for the Spirit and with the arrival of Taylor Smith to the Spirit, Kleiner wasn't a player they could keep around. Just recently, the Reign announced that they had signed Kleiner for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Kleiner played in Washington for two seasons. During those two seasons, she made a total of 35 appearances. Even though she was in the backline, she was able to score one goal and tallied an assist too. Before joining the Spirit, she played her rookie season with the Portland Thorns. The trade that sent Kleiner to Washington was the same one that sent Katherine Reynolds to Portland. Kleiner played her college career at Santa Clara and had a pretty impressive career there.

Kleiner will be a valuable part to the Reign's defense. Although she may not join the starting line-up right away, she will become important when national team players are away. Kleiner will be available for selection against the Portland Thorns on Saturday.