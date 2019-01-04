Verónica Boquete returns to the NWSL, joins Utah Royals FC

Utah Royals FC made a massive move today by singing the services of Spanish playmaker, Verónica Boquete. Boquete will be joining the team for the 2019 National Women's Soccer League and may continue on further. Boquete had been with Beijing BG Phoenix F.C. most recently but now seems to be headed away from France.

Boquete is no stranger to fans of the NWSL as she played for Portland Thorns FC in 2014 and she showed then that her talent can easily adapt to the NWSL.

Vero Boquete featuring for Spain | Source: laliga.es

Boquete states looking for a new challenge as her reasoning behind joining the Royals

Speaking to the club's official website, Verónica Boquete (commonly known as Vero), stated that Utah presented a "new challenge in an ambitious club" for her. Vero indiciated that she was happy to be back in the United States of America and was "grateful for the trust" the Royals had shown in her by signing her.

Head coach Laura Harvey also released a statement about the signing, expressing that the Spanish international was a "proven talent" who had already shown that in the NWSL and that once she and Boquete had begun discussing bringing her to Utah, her "professionalism had shone through". Harvey intends to use Vero in the midfield and thus help the franchise make the playoffs this season.

Boquete was a key cog for the Thorns in 2014

Boquete first appeared in the NWSL in 2014 | Source: timbers.com

Boquete's first taste of life in the United States was when she joined the Chicago Red Stars in 2010 and then the Philadelphia Independence in 2011 in the Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) league. Vero then made her debut in the NWSL with the Thorns in 2014 where she was a pillar for the team. She made 15 appearances for them and registered four goals as the Thorns made their way to the NWSL Playoffs, losing out in the semi-final to eventual winners FC Kansas City.

Boquete's international experience is also well-known at this point as she has been a regular feature and star for Spain since she made her debut in 2008. For her country, Vero has made 56 appearances and scored 38 goals, including a goal in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup against Korea Republic. She will be a great addition for the Royals this season but will be unavailable for a large portion of the summer due to Spain's participation at this year's World Cup.

Quotes via RSL.com

NOTE: Vero Boquete has not played for the Spanish national team since 2017 as current Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda has deemed her surplus to requirements. Therefore, she will be available for the Royals during the World Cup period.