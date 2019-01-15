Volkswagen partners up with U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer announced today that Volkswagen of America, Inc. had become the official automotive partner of the federation through 2022.

The partnership was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show by Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh and U.S. Soccer CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn.

Volkswagen will look to make its mark at this year's World Cup | Source: newsroom.vw.com

Both parties look forward to a strong partnership ahead

Dan Flynn stated that the federation was "extremely excited" to work with Volkswagen to provide them with additional resources for programs and that they "looked forward to the next four years together" as they worked to make soccer the most prominent sport in the United States of America.

Scott Keogh also offered some thoughts during the unveiling also stating Volkswagen's positive attitude towards this new partnership. Keogh noted that Volkswagen hoped to "help grow this great sport in the U.S." and the first step towards that was to make it "easier for women to stay with the sport" and be able to "pass on their wisdom and passion and love to the next generation of players".

The deal will see Volkswagen branded on all training kit throughout the age groups

Part of the partnership sees Volkswagen having their brand and logo on training tops for all senior national teams, youth national teams, the Para 7-a-side, Beach and Futsal National Teams, and the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

Volkswagen has already started to be featured on the training kits | Source: mediapost.com

With regards to the United States Women's National Team, who will be headed to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup later this year, the car manufacturer will be prevalent during the USWNT's ten-game tour before the World Cup. Volkswagen will also feature heavily at the SheBelieves Cup and the Tournament of Nations going forward as well. On the men's side, Volkswagen plans to also stamp their mark on the United States Men's National Team campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

The partnership will also have Volkswagen place their technology in-stadium and during training, their branding on U.S. Soccer promotion materials and also feature heavily on the federation's social media and digital presence.

Quotes via USSoccer.com