2019 SheBelieves Cup team preview: England

VAVEL USA continues its team previews of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, this time with the focus on England. England continues to progress as a team on the world stage and as they ramp up preparation for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, head coach Phil Neville will use this tournament as a measuring tool to see how far his team has come.

The attack could prove to be England's biggest asset

In attack, England not only have forwards who are technically very good but they also have forward who are in form. Apart from Jodi Taylor, all the other England forwards are in season and currently playing very well for their respective teams. Fran Kirby and Nikkita Paris faced off against each other this weekend in the FA WSL Continental Cup and although it was Parris' Manchester City W.F.C side that came out on top, both players were in fine form for their teams.

Fran Kirby will look to star at this year's SheBelieves Cup | Source: isoccernews.com

Toni Duggan, who plays for FC Barcelona, may not be having the best of seasons by her standards and although her team are still chasing down the league leaders in the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino (Liga Femenina Iberdrola), Duggan will be one that will be looked to for inspiration. Duggan along with the likes of Ellen White will be expected to lead the team for most of the tournament as those like Taylor and the recently called up Chioma Ubogagu work their way to full fitness.

Midfield depth is a concern for England

Jill Scott was pulled out of the roster today and replaced with the Orlando Pride's Chioma Ubogagu which means that England have very little depth in the heart of their midfield. A large portion of the responsibilities will now fall on the shoulders of Georgia Stanway and Isobel Christiansen but Neville may look to his defensive core for a stop gap in midfield when he decided to rotate his team.

Isobel Christiansen will look to bring her club form onto the international stage | Source: thefa.com

Not many of the defenders on the roster have played in midfield and most of them will be required to play in defense but if needs be, Stephanie Houghton and Leah Williamson could be solid options for Neville in midfield should he choose so. Williamson has less experience than Houghton in midfield but both players have the ability to be able to sit and control the game alongside Stanway or Christiansen.

Full 23 player roster

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford (Chelsea F.C. Women), Karen Bardsley (Manchester City W.F.C.), Mary Earps (VfL Wolfsburg).

​​​​​​​Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais), Gemma Bonner (Manchester City W.F.C.), Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City W.F.C.), Leah Williamson (Arsenal W.F.C.), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Demi Stokes (Manchester City W.F.C.), Abbie McManus (Manchester City W.F.C.), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United W.F.C.).

​​​​​​​Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea F.C. Women), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City W.F.C.), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City W.F.C.), Isobel Christiansen (Olympique Lyonnais), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride), Keira Walsh (Manchester City W.F.C.).

Forwards: Beth Mead (Arsenal W.F.C.), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Toni Duggan (FC Barcelona), Ellen White (Birmingham City W.F.C.), Fran Kirby (Chelsea F.C. Women), Nikita Parris (Manchester City W.F.C.).