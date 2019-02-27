2019 SheBelieves Cup Preview: England vs Brazil

The 2019 SheBelieves Cup kicks off with England against Brazil at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. The two teams will be looking to get a victory and give themselves a good start in what will be a tough tournament throughout.

England look to use the SheBelieves Cup as a platform for their World Cup preparations

Speaking to SkySports.com, head coach Phil Neville noted that the competition is a "vital stage" in the team's preparations for the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. If England navigate these three matches, starting with tomorrow's match against Brazil, Neville will have every reason to feel optimistic about his team's chances in France this summer.

Neville will look towards a very experienced team from front to back to lead his team to victory against Brazil. Key players such as Stephanie Houghton, Isobel Christiansen and Fran Kirby could determine just how far England could go not only in the SheBelieves Cup, but at the World Cup as well. Against Brazil, many will look to Kirby to provide the ability to unlock the Brazilian defense while Houghton will look to keep her backline organized against a talented Brazilian frontline.

Formiga and Fran Kirby battle for the ball during the last match between the two teams | Source: thefa.com

Brazil need to put England under pressure throughout the game

One of the keys to success for Brazil would be to play to their strengths against England, and the rest of the teams in the SheBelieves tournament. That strength lies in their attack as they have players such as Marta, Debinha and Thaisa who have shown that on their day, they can trouble any defense in the world.

Brazil have what many consider to be a porous defense so in order to prevent England from exploiting that, they will need to not only attack whenever they can but also have a high press throughout the full 90 to take advantage of any lax touches by the English players. Brazil have the ability to pass the ball quickly and effectively through midfield and attack so if they win the ball high up the field, they can hurt England at almost every opportunity they get.

The match could be won based on whichever team controls the tempo

England will need to be at their miserly best when they face Brazil tomorrow afternoon as the Brazilians strength lie in their attack. As previously stated, Brazil can cut through any defense in front of them when they are in full flow and they will look to do so against England on Wednesday.

What England will need to do is avoid being caught on the ball in their own third and possibly bypass their midfield to get the ball to their attack quickly. If they can switch play from back to front effectively, the Brazilian defense is there for the taking and if England can hold on for most of the game, Brazil tend to tire out in the second half. That would be the perfect time to attack their backline and get the win they will be looking to get.

Quotes via SkySports.com