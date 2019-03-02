2019 SheBelieves Cup Preview: Brazil look to redeem themselves against Japan

After a second half collapse saw Brazil lose 2-1 to England in the first match at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, the South Americans will look to rectify those mistakes against a young Japan team. Japan themselves are coming off a credible draw against the United States Women's National Team and will look to build on that tomorrow afternoon.

'As Canarinhas ' need to find a way to see out matches

Brazil have historically struggled to keep themselves dominant over a full 90 minutes against the big sides in women's soccer and that was the case when they played England on Wednesday night. The Brazilians dominated proceedings in the first half during that match and earned their lead but a lack of ruthlessness and concentration in the second half was their undoing.

Brazil must put on a better performance tomorrow | Source: Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports

Against Japan, Brazil must find their efficiency in the final third with their passing and their finishing, but also keep things tight at the back. Far too often in the second half, their opponents were able to find themselves unmarked in dangerous positions and Brazil must prevent that from happening against Japan in order to give themselves a fighting chance in this tournament. Players like Formiga and Mônica must marshal their teammates better especially in the second half to get the win against Japan.

Inexperience may prove to be a strength for Japan

The lack of veteran experience on the field showed on Wednesday night for Japan against the USWNT but credit to them, they still found a way to get a late goal and gain a surprising draw. Japan has chosen to field a young roster at this year's SheBelieves Cup and even though they may not win the competition due to that, their goal to be ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics seems to be on the right track.

Japan showed great resilience against the USWNT | Source: Kyodo

Against Brazil, some of that youthful exuberance must come to play again as it did in spurts against the USWNT but where Japan will have to smarten up quickly will be in their backline. They were exposed for not being strong enough or tall enough against the USWNT but height will not be an issue if the players position themselves correctly. In attack, the same youthful exuberance led to stray passes just as Japan were building momentum. Someone like Emi Nakajima, who was dangerous for Japan against the US will be key and if Reign FC's Rumi Utsugi starts, she will provide a more experienced mind in midfield which will help Japan. If they can reduce those by at least 50% against Brazil, they will prove to be a tough proposition for the South Americans.

Kick off for this match will be at 2pm EST/11am PST and will be played at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.