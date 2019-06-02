2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Chile

Chile's qualification to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was surprise to many but not the team itself. The South Americans continue to defy the odds and when they line up against Group F opponents Sweden, Thailand and the United States of America, the Chileans will look to surprise the world again.

Endler is pivotal to Chile's success

Not many teams look to their goalkeeper as the key to their ambitions but with Christiane Endler, Chile have a goalkeeper who can not only keep them in games but also potentially win them games as well. Endler has settled in well with Paris Saint-Germain and although has not featured as much as she would have wanted, still helped PSG to another strong campaign in the Division 1 Féminine.

Christiane Endler has shown to be a capable goalkeeper | Source: AFP

What makes Endler such a vital player for Chile is that she is not only a great shot stopper, she also has a high percentage of penalties saved and can pass the ball as well as any one of her outfield teammates. That allows Chile to be able to escape any sizeable pressure as they know they have a goalkeeper who has the ability to beat the press with one pass. Against the likes of Sweden and the U.S., Endler will have to be at her very best as her defenders are unlikely to keep those attacks quiet for too long.

The Chileans have had to rely on themselves for a long time

Stories have come and gone about the tribulations this team has had as they tried to become an 'active' team according to FIFA's legislation. A lack of support from their federation left the South Americans in the soccer wilderness and it took their own perseverance and that of former teammates to bring themselves to France.

Chile celebrate qualifying for the World Cup | Source: Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images

Their willingness to make their own way despite the circumstances helped achieve the unthinkable and for the first time in their history, Chile will be playing in a World Cup. The Chileans will need that level of mental fortitude in a few days time as they have been placed in a group that many see the U.S. and Sweden only qualifying from. Chile has shown that they are capable off a surprise and there is no better platform to boost their rising platform in Chile than at the World Cup.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Christiane Endler, Natalia Campos, Ryann Torrero.

Defenders: Rocío Soto, Carla Guerrero, Su Helen Galaz, Camila Sáez, Javiera Toro, Valentina Díaz.

Midfielders: ​​​​​​​Francisca Lara, Claudia Soto, Karen Araya, Ana Gutiérrez, Yessenia López, Daniela Pardo, Elisa Durán.

Forwards: Yanara Aedo, Yessenia Huenteo, María José Rojas, María José Urrutia, Javiera Grez, Daniela Zamora1, Rosario Balmaceda.