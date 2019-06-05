2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: France

Home soil may prove to be what France needs to finally win a major tournament. As hosts of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, France opens the tournament with a game against Group A opponents Korea Republic, then follows up that game with matches against Norway and Nigeria.

After failing to win a major title throughout their history despite the talent they have had at their disposal, France will be extra motivated to win the biggest competition in soccer in front of their nation.

The potential to dominate the world is there for France

Amandine Henry will want to lift the trophy with her country | Source: coeursdefoot.fr

Throughout the years, France have never lacked the talent nor the experience to go deep in tournaments and this summer will be no different. Led by captain Amandine Henry, the French are primed to finally 'break the duck' and win a major tournament. Henry will be surrounded by other veteran players such as Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer, who all come into the tournament in fantastic form for both club and country.

'Les Bleues' have added some youthful magic to their roster as well with the likes of Grace Geyoro, Griedge Mbock Bathy and Kadidiatou Diani all primed to have breakout tournaments. With all of this in mind, France can follow their male compatriots this summer and bring home a World Cup title under head coach Corinne Diacre's management.

A strong mentality is key for the French

France will look to put the hurt of four years ago behind them | Source: frenchfootballweekly.com

Where the French have faulted in the past is their ability to hold their nerve in the knock-out stages of competitions. Whether it be at the World Cup, at the Olympics or at the UEFA European Women's Championships, France have shown a mental fragility when pressure is applied to them. At the last World Cup, France were knocked out by Germany through a penalty shootout but honestly should have won the game in extra time had they had clearer heads in front of goal. At the UEFA Women's Euro 2017, France were knocked out by England despite having a stronger team on paper and it was due to their inability or lack of will to win.

In front of their own fans, France cannot afford to do that and have hopefully learned how to deal with the pressure of playing a big team in big tournaments. They have shown signs of that, recently beating the United States of America on more than one occasion, something they could not do in the past, so if the stars align for them as hosts like they did for the Netherlands at the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro, we may have a new world champion in a month's time.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sarah Bouhaddi, Solène Durand, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Defenders: Julie Debever, Sakina Karchaoui,Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Ève Périsset, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent, Aïssatou Tounkara.

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault, Élise Bussaglia, Maéva Clemaron, Grace Geyoro, Amandine Henry, Gaëtane Thiney.

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi, Delphine Cascarino, Kadidiatou Diani, Valérie Gauvin, Emelyne Laurent, Eugénie Le Sommer.