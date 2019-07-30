Jill Ellis set to step down as USWNT head coach

News broke this afternoon from The Equalizer's Jeff Kassouf that Jill Ellis, head coach of the United States Women's National Team, will be stepping down from the position.

Ellis will still coach the team throughout the five-game Victory Tour but after that, a new head coach will be in place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond.

Ellis leaves after two consecutive World Cup titles

This past summer, the USWNT retained their title as World Cup champions after defeating the Netherlands in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. This makes Jill Ellis the only female coach to win two World Cup titles and with her overall record, also makes her the most successful coach in USWNT history.

The journey to both World Cup titles has not been particularly easy for Ellis who has been questioned about her tactics leading up to both World Cup campaigns, but no one can deny that winning two World Cups on the bounce is a feat many have failed to achieve. Though some may say that the USWNT won both the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and this year's World Cup in spite of Ellis, she will be leaving the team on a high with any job within women's soccer open to her.

Jill Eliis leaves as one of the most successful head coaches ever | Source: espn.com

A role within U.S. Soccer is still in play

Within U.S. Soccer, the position of General Manager for the USWNT has not been filled yet. Even before her decision to step down, many had speculated that Ellis could end up in that role within the near future. Now with this announcement, we may see Ellis take up the role as she may feel she has nothing left to prove as a head coach. For now, U.S. Soccer has announced that Jill Ellis will be an ambassador for the federation which includes "representing the federation at various events and speaking engagements".

No one has been announced or even rumoured yet to be the next head coach of the USWNT but they do have a tough act to follow. If they can produce an aesthically pleasing style of play to go along with the talent depth the USWNT have, the team could continue to dominate the game for years to come. The USWNT have shown that they have enough talent and athleticism to overcome almost any team in the world, so all the new head coach has to do is essentially manage the players and produce eye-catching soccer. Oh, and keep winning of course.