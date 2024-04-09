On a Cloudy evening in Columbus, Oh. Lower.com Field played host for the She Believes Cup championship match showcased the US Women's National Team vs the Canadian Women's National Team. Last time out, the US women had to play catch up just 11 seconds into their match against Japan. In the end, the US women ended up winning 2-1 over Japan to advance to the finals of the She Believes Cup.

On Tuesday, Lower.com Field played host to the She Believes Cup. The Canadian Women's National Team is no strangers to the US Women's National Team. Just one month ago both teams played in the semifinals of the Women's CONCACAF Gold Cup with the US Women's team winning in a penalty shootout. This time around, there is more at stake, a title and a trophy.

For the most of the first half, USA dominated Team Canada with possession, passing, and opportunities created. Young sensation Jaedyn Shaw looked to keep her hot streak going of scoring a goal in each of the games she had played in. So far in 2024, Shaw has had either a goal or goal involvement in her five games this year coming into Tuesday. In the 29th minute Shaw almost made it six with the heading pass coming Alex Morgan, and the chip shot over a defender and then squeaking by the defender fully stretching out for the tap in goal, Canada's keeper Kailen Sheridan said otherwise with the save and prevented Shaw's goal.

The tide began to shift in the favor of Canada. Canadian Forward Jordyn Huitema went down with after being fouled, but the ref felt there wasn't enough for a foul and play continued. The center ref stopped play due to Huitema not getting up right away. The U.S. took that time for a breather and to draw up a plan before halftime. Canada had their own scheme once played resumed. The ref dropped the ball and Sheridan sent a strong long ball on the right side that put the U.S. on their heels trying to track it down. Alyssa Naeher came charging off her line for the U.S.to clear the ball. However, things did not go as planned as she collided with her teammate giving Canada an open net opportunity. Adriana Leon took full advantage off the assist from Deanne Rose to put the Canadians up 1-0 going into halftime.

The U.S. came out of halftime with a renewed sense of confidence. Knowing that they had been playing their style of play outside of the goal conceded, USA looked to get back being dominate. Who else to get the U.S. going then Sophia Smith. In the 50th minute with the U.S. attacking, Canada was able to clear the ball out of the box, however, The U.S. kept it in their offensive half thanks to Tierna Davidson. Davidson quickly got it to Jaedyn Shaw and quick tapped the ball to Sophia Smith. With a shimmy, shimmy, Sophia Smith created just enough separation from the defender and put in lower corner past Sheridan and leveled the game at 1-1.

Now if you thought U.S. women were satisfied with a tie, you were mistaken. The 64th minute saw Trinity Rodman enter the match as Alex Morgan went off for a well-deserved rest. With change, it now allowed the U.S. to better utilize Smith and Shaw better and spread the Canadian defense. Lindsey Horan started the build up for that attack late in the 67'th minute. Horan threaded the pass to Shaw, who threaded the pass between defenders to Rodman in stride and sent the pass perfectly and on time to none other than Sophia Smith in stride in the 68th minute. there was only one other person to beat and that was Sheridan. She came off her line to defend Smith 1v1, and unfortunately, Smith had a quick trigger of a foot and just got it by Sheridan to put the U.S. up 2-1.

Towards the later stages of the match, Interim head coach Twilla Kilgore made some changes and brought in some substitutions to hold the score at 2-1. Unfortunately, in the 86th minute team Canada was awarded a penalty kick. Canada's Adriana Leon stepped up to the spot and was able to convert the kick and tied the match at 2-2.

At the end of regulation, the score was tied and went to a penalty kick shootout. Team Canada stepped up first and converted their first two kicks and put them up 2-0 in the shootout. As for the U.S. on the other hand, their first kick from Trinity Rodman was stopped, but enters Smith who converts and draws closer to Canada in the shootout. The U.S. needed a big stop from Alyssa Naeher, and she did not disappoint. With the stop of Rose's kick that kept the shootout score at 2-1 in favor of Canada. Stepping up to the spot, U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher took a breath, and buried the ball into the back of the net to tie the shootout 2-2. Now with all the momentum on the side of the U.S., it was u to Naeher to keep team USA leveled with team Canada.

Canada's next two kicks they went 1 for 2 with Naeher coming up with the stop on Cloe Lacasse, but Julia Grosso was able to convert. Team USA's Lindsey Horan converted on her kick to put them up 3-2 in the shootout following Naeher's stop on Canada's Lacasse. Unfortunately, Naeher was not able to stop Grosso's kick and she leveled it for team Canada. Stepping up the U.S. next was Emily Sonnet. Unable to convert, the score remained tied at 3-3. Ashley Lawrence stepped up for team Canada and converted her kick putting the Canadians up 4-3 and swung the momentum back in the favor of team Canada. To keep the U.S. alive Abby Dahlkemper had a lot of pressure on her shoulders to convert her kick. With Dahlkemper beating Sheridan, the U.S. tied the score up 4-4 in the 6th round of penalty kick shootout. The seventh round of kicks started with Evelyne Viens for team Canada. With so much pressure on Viens to convert and keep the shootout going another round and Naeher to make a save and giving the U.S. a chance to win it on their kick was heavy. Who was going to come out on top? Alyssa Naeher came up with a huge save and reigned supreme in that round. Now it was time for the U.S. to step up for therr kick. With the game on the line or another round of kicks, Emily Fox stepped up. Staring Sheridan down Fox ran up for her shot and buried in the back of the net for the win 5-4 in the shootout.

With the game over the U.S. bench ran on the field to celebrate their 5th straight She Believes Cup championship and 7th overall. Trying to decide who should be She Believes Cup MVP proved to be a hard decision. On one hand you can make a case for Alyssa Naeher to be named MVP for coming up with 3 crucial saves and scored her penalty kick, and on the hand, you can make the case for Sophia smith to be named MVP. With Sophia Smith netting the brace in regulation that put the U.S. in the position for the win and then ultimately for the 2-2 draw at the end of regulation. The vote was in, and Sophia Smith was named the She Believes Cup MVP.

Winning the 2024 Womens Gold Cup and 2024 She Believes Cup, interim head coach Twilla Gilgore ends her run as head coach on top with championship trophies. With new head coach U.S. Women's head coach Emma Hayes of Chelsea's women's team set to begin her tenure with the U.S. the U.S. Women's National team looks towards the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris this summer.