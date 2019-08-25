Sky Blue FC frustrates Houston Dash 2-1

Carli Lloyd and Sky Blue FC earned their second road victory of the season by defeating the Houston Dash Saturday night. Lloyd’s brace in the first half was all Sky Blue need to claim the win. The United States Women’s National team superstar almost opened the scoring in the 15th minute but Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was able to keep the match scoreless. Nevertheless, Sky Blue FC kept the pressure on and Lloyd was able to breakthrough 25 minutes in. Dash attackers Rachel Daly and Sofia Huerta hit the woodwork and created plenty of chances but were unable to convert. Houston captain Kealia Ohai was able to get one back at the death. With the win Sky Blue FC climbed out of the bottom of the NWSL table ahead of Orlando Pride. Houston Dash hold at the seventh spot, six points ahead of Sky Blue FC.

Carli Lloyd’s double

In the 26th minute, Lloyd found the breakthrough from a Jen Hoy cross. After a quick re-start from a free kick, Hoy created the chance down the right side of the box to find an open Lloyd inside the six yard box touching it home. The striker would earn her second goal from a pass from Raquel Rodríguez near midfield at the 41st minute. Lloyd collected the ball in the box and slid a shot with the outside of her right foot to the bottom left corner past Campbell. The goals would be Lloyd’s third and fourth of the season. Lloyd was in Houston's face almost the entire first half and could have finished the hat trick if not for desperate Dash defending.

Houston Dash chances

Before the halftime whistle, Daly hit the crossbar from a Kristie Mewis corner kick. Amber Brooks had a chance at the rebound but Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was able to touched it away. Daly’s quality chances continued early in the second half. During the 47th minute Daly found herself alone in the center of the box. Houston created a great combination lead up but Daly right footed shot just missing the left post. Again Daly was setup in the 65th minute by substitute Christine Nairn inside the six yard box but her deflection went over the bar. Houston’s frustrations continued when Huerta hit the crossbar on her header from Haley Hanson in the 75th minute.

Houston Dash captain Kealia Ohai cut the Sky Blue FC lead in half in the last minute of the match. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dash finally got on the board in the fourth minute of injury time as Ohai took on Sky Blue FC defender Caprice Dydasco and Raquel Rodríguez. With some fancy footwork, Ohai took a shot with her right foot past Sheridan. Ariana Calderón would get credit for the assist. The final whistle would blow on the ensuing kickoff. In the post match mix zone a determined Ohai expressed a ‘no quit’ mentality in the Houston Dash. “We will not stop fighting until our last game.”

Next on the Schedule

Houston Dash will have next week off to recover and will return to action Sunday September 8 at the Chicago Red Stars. Sky Blue FC will host defending champions North Carolina Courage Saturday afternoon on September 7.

Score:

0-1, min. 26, Lloyd. 0-2, min. 41, Lloyd. 1-2 min. 90+4, Ohai.

Statistics:

Houston Dash Substitutions: Nairn min. 46 (Fields), Calderón min. 63 (Prisock), Kizer min. 75 (Schmidt).

Sky Blue FC Substitutions: James min. 46 (Skroski), Pierre-Louis min. 66 (Hoy), Richardson min. 85 (Monaghan).

Disciplinary:

Yellow Card: Dydasco min. 7, Skroski min. 34, Lewandowski min. 49, Sheridan min. 83.