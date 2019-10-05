Puebla's Santiago Román scouted by Real Betis

More mexican players are within the scope of european clubs. From Puebla's U-20, it is now Santiago Román, a young mexican central defender, who is being closely followed by Real Betis Balompie's scouts.

According to journalist David Medrano, staff from the club based in Sevilla came this past week to the city of Puebla to see two players.

The first of them was José Juan Macías who played in the Liga MX match that León lost against Puebla by 2-1. Román, on the other hand, took part of the 90 minutes in the U-20 match between the same clubs that took place earlier that day.

With 18 years of age, the Mexico City born man is one of the most promising defensive players that the Liga MX youth system has to offer. A regular with the U-20 squad, Román has already made his debut for the first team during a Copa MX match against Tampico Madero in January of this year.

Although not having made his debut in Liga MX, Santiago Román is part of the U-18 National Team which adds to the interest shown on him. If both signings were to happen, Betis would have four mexican international footballers in their roster as Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez have contracts wih the institution.