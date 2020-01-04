Laura Harvey set to leave Utah Royals FC for U.S. Soccer post

Reports surfaced earlier today that Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey will be joining U.S. Soccer imminently. Although the club has yet to confirm this officially, many outlets believe that Harvey will no longer be the Royals head coach going forward.

This leaves the Utah-based team without a head coach a few weeks before the 2020 NWSL College Draft and a few months out from the start of the National Women's Soccer League season.

A return to Chicago is on the horizon for Harvey

After the 2017 season, Laura Harvey left Reign FC to join U.S. Soccer as part of the women's soccer program affter having been involved with the youth teams for some time. However, that role changed and Harvey was left on the onside looking in.

Laura Harvey during her time with the USWNT U23s | Source: Jose Breton/Nurphoto

Harvey then signed on to be the head coach of the newly formed Utah Royals FC. Harvey failed to lead the Royals to a playoff berth in her two seasons there and is set to leave Utah with a 18-12-17 record in the NWSL. Harvey never quite managed to rediscover the same magic she formed with the Reign between 2014 and 2015, despite having players such as the likes of Christen Press, Becky Sauerbrunn and Veró Boquete at her disposal.

The Royals were all set to see out Harvey's contract this upcoming season but now, they will be on the hunt for a new head coach. No one knows what the future holds but for Royals fans, they will be hoping that Harvey's departure might lead them to new and better beginnings.