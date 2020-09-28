Toronto FC stuns first Place Columbus Crew 3 -1 in Connecticut

Toronto FC took on MLS and Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew and won 3-1 in the latest edition of the Trillium Cup. The Black and Gold we're on a winning streak of six games before being broken Sunday night.

In the 39th minute, midfielder Pedro Santos crossed a ball that was headed for Gyasi Zardes, when defender Chris Mavinga intervened and accidentally slotted in for an own goal. Columbus up 1-0.

It would only be nine minutes later for Toronto to bring things level as forward Jozy Altidore tied it up just after half-time with a shot taken just outside the penalty box from a pass from Pozuelo to end in the top right corner.

At almost the full hour mark, Alejandro Pozuelo beat the former PSV goalkeeper and current Curacao National team International Eloy Room for the 2-1 lead. It was the Spaniard's 20th for the club in all competitions.

Canadian National Team right-back Richie Laryea had a game to remember. With a Man of the Match performance, he scored the 3-1 goal that gave them the victory after a skillful play going through two crew defenders and shooting it in the bottom left corner in the 76th minute.

With this result, TFC stays in third place of the Eastern Conference Standings which being in the top four qualifies them to the MLS Playoffs.

Toronto FC's next five matches are as follow: