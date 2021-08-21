New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The latest edition of the Hudson River Derby takes place on Saturday night as the New York Red Bulls host NYCFC at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls picked up a much-needed victory, defeating Columbus 1-0 to stop a seven-match winless run and are just five points out of a playoff spot.

The Boys In Blue saw their seven-match undefeated run come to an end as they fell 1-0 to Philadelphia to fall to third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Team news

Cristian Casseres Jr. and Youba Diarra are also out as both are nursing hamstring injuries while Cameron Harper is questionable with a hip issue.

NYCFC is relatively healthy coming into this clash with just Heber missing as the Brazilian forward continues to recover from knee surgery.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Tarek, Gutman; Tolkin, Davis; Carmona, Clark; Klimala, Fabio

NYCFC: Johnson; Amundsen, Chanot, Sands, Tinnerholm; Parks, Morales; Medina, Moralez, Thiago; Castellanos

Ones to watch

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, of which he has three, Fabio has picked up a team-high seven assists with five different players scoring from his service.

Valentin Castellanos leads MLS with 86 shots, 38 of those on goal, also a league-high. The Argentine took three shots on goal against Philadelphia, the 17th time he's done that with no player in the league doing so more than 12.

Previous meetings

This will be the 19th edition of the Hudson River derby and the ninth at Red Bull arena with the Red Bulls holding a 6-1-1 advantage.

NYCFC won the last meeting in November, routing their archrivals 5-2 behind a hat-trick from Valentin Castellanos.

The Red Bulls claimed a 1-0 victory in August, their third straight at home, on the strength of a 59th-minute strike by defender Kyle Duncan.

The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 with Spanish language coverage provided by Fox Sports Deportes. Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.