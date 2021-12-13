Real Madrid to face PSG after UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw

This morning the round of 16 draw for the UEFA Champions League was conducted to determine the matchups. The draw was originally conducted at 6 am eastern time but due to a technical error with an internal system for the first time, the draw had to be redone.

Draw had to be redone

The rule states that a team can't face another team from its country or a team it had played earlier in the group stage and that mistake was made when Manchester United was originally drawn to face Villarreal.

With that, the UEFA redid the draw and there are some intriguing matchups for the first round of the knockout stage. Bayern Munich the German powerhouse was first drawn to face the Austrian team of FC Salzburg.

Manchester City was pulled out next and they will make the trip to Portugal to face Sporting Portugal, Benfica who was originally drawn to face Real Madrid wound up with AFC Ajax.

Chelsea the defending champions were handed a tough match with LOSC Lille, Manchester United got drawn to face Atletico Madrid while Villareal will face Juventus.

Inter who finished as runner up in the group with Real Madrid will face Liverpool and it was confirmed after that draw was made that Madrid will face PSG.

The first legs are scheduled for the 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd of February, and the return legs are scheduled for the 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th of March and those matches and dates will be confirmed.

Keep in mind for the first time in Champions League history away goals won't be a factor and that if teams are tied after two legs the game will continue until a winner is decided.