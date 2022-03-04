Highlights: Alaves 0-0 Sevilla in LaLiga 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
90+4' End of the match!
90' Additional time
89' Alavés substitution
89' PACHECO SAVES!
86' Last minutes
83' Sevilla double substitution
82' Alavés came closer
78' Sevilla substitution
78' Alavés substitution
75' Half hour of the match
72' Alavés substitution
70' Last 20 minutes of the match
65' The tie is maintained
60' ALAVÉS MISSES IT!
58' Sevilla double substitution
57' Alavés came closer
56' Sevilla came closer
51' SEVILLA HAD IT!
50' ALAVÉS MISSED IT!
49' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime!
45' Additional time
42' SEVILLA HAD IT!
41' ALAVÉS MISSED IT!
37' Sevilla came closer
34' Yellow card
30' Half hour of match
24' Alavés had it!
20' The game continues
15' First quarter of the match
13' ALAVÉS HAD IT!
12' Yellow card
10' Tie continues
5' First minutes
1' BONO SAVES!
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Teodoro Sobrino Magán
Assistant No.2: Iván Hernández Ramos
Fourth official: Alonso De Ena Wolf
Delegate-Reporter: Francisco Manuel Arias López
VAR: Xavier Estrada Fernández
VAR Assistant: Roberto Alonso Fernández
Substitutes - Sevilla
Starting XI - Sevilla
Coach: Julen Lopetegui
Substitutes - Alavés
Starting XI - Alavés
| 21. Nahuel Tenaglia | | 03. Rubén Duarte |
Coach: José Luis Mendilibar
Pre-match statements - Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla Coach)
"Every match is difficult and even more so against teams with good players and an experienced coach. They are playing to get out of a complicated situation and these matches for me are the most difficult. We have to prepare ourselves to compete against them and beat them".
"We have problems with both Diego Carlos and Martial, as well as other players. There are going to be a lot of absentees. We will put the focus on those who are going to be there and those who are going to help us. Some doors are closed and others are open so that everyone can help us win every match. There is a scenario of too many absentees, many more than we would like, without a doubt. Our plan is to recover players to be able to be competitive in every game".
Pre-match statements - José Luis Mendilibar (Alavés Coach)
"Sevilla FC is a very mature team because they give away very little. They know what to do at every moment of the game. They don't hurry because they are tied at 0-0 in the 85th minute because they think and believe that they have good players to score a goal at any moment. I think we have to do a lot of things right or almost everything right to be able to win this game."
"We have people in the midfield to be able to make up for those missing and also the idea may be to play more like at the beginning when we arrived, that we played with two up top. I hope that whatever he has in mind comes out well and that he also gets it right in terms of form and the people who play."
"I hope to put them in trouble and that we have a chance to win, but we have to respect them because they are a great team. We don't have to ask the fans for anything, now we have to encourage them so that they don't give up and do things well on the pitch".
This is how the teams arrived at the Mendizorroza stadium
Last five matches - Sevilla
February 24 - UEFA Europa League: 1-0 vs Dinamo Zagreb (Lost)
February 20 - LaLiga: 3-0 vs Real Madrid (Lost)
February 17 - UEFA Europa League: 3-1 vs Dinamo Zagreb (Won)
February 11 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Elche (Won)
Last five matches - Alavés
February 19 - LaLiga: 3-0 vs Real Madrid (Lost)
February 13 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Valencia (Won)
February 5 - LaLiga: 3-1 vs Elche (Lost)
January 23 - LaLiga: 0-1 vs Barcelona (Lost)
This is how the field looks at Mendizorroza
Welcome back!
Key player - Sevilla
Key player - Alavés
Alavés vs Sevilla history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 23 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sevilla with 11 victories, while Alavés has managed six, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the times that Alavés have been at home against Sevilla in LaLiga, there are 11 matches, where the babazorros have the advantage with five wins over the three that the blanquirrojos have achieved, and the three draws that have been given.
Sevilla
Sevilla comes into this match with the aim of continuing to add to their six-point lead in their desire to catch up with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Winning is the only option they will have if they want to keep fighting for the title.
Alavés
Alavés arrives to this match marked by the last results they have obtained, with only one victory in the last five matches. They are more than obliged to win, as they are in the relegation zone, from which they will not even be able to get out of by winning this match.