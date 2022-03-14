Goals and Highlights: Lille 1-2 Chelsea in Europa League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

5:54 PM12 days ago

Game over

Lille 1 x 2 Chelsea (advances to quarterfinals). Agreggated score: 1 x 4
5:54 PM12 days ago

Yelloow card

93' - José Fonte receives the card
5:52 PM12 days ago

Léo Jardim!

91' - Alonso receives right in front of the goal and the brazilian goalkeeper gets out of the goal area to block the shot!
5:50 PM12 days ago

Additional time

90' - Four more minutes
5:48 PM12 days ago

Missed it

87' - Xeka's attempt with the head in the penalty area gets out by the goal line, far from the goal
5:43 PM12 days ago

Chelsea substitutes again

83' - Ziyech replaces Havertz
5:41 PM12 days ago

Lost control

81' - Ben Arfa advances by the right, puts the ball too much ahead of himself and loses it by the goal line
5:34 PM12 days ago

Aggregated score

75' - Chelsea 4 x 1 Lille
5:33 PM12 days ago

Chelsea changes

73' - In: Lukaku and Loftus-Cheek

         Out: Pulisic and Jorginho

5:32 PM12 days ago

CHELSEA SCORES!!!

71' - Alonso crosses from the left and Azpilicueta gets ahead of the defense on the second post to shoot with the knee, and score!!!
5:29 PM12 days ago

Wrong pass

69' - Jorginho tries deep pass by the left, and misses
5:24 PM12 days ago

Hits the post!!

63' - Xeka receives crossing from the right, attempts with the head and the ball hits on the left post of the goal!!
5:20 PM12 days ago

Another Lille substitution

60' - Weah replaces Celik
5:17 PM12 days ago

Lille changes

58' - Botman goes out, Onana goes in
5:14 PM12 days ago

Botman

54' - Lille's backfielder feels pain on the hips
5:13 PM12 days ago

Almost!

50' - Bamba gets rid of defender, crosses from the right, Yilmaz attempts with the head next to the second post and and the ball goes out close to the right high angle!
5:06 PM12 days ago

Second half begins

45 more minutes (at least) of game
5:05 PM12 days ago

Chelsea substitution

Mount replaces Kovacic
4:50 PM12 days ago

Halftime

Lille 1 x 1 Chelsea
4:50 PM12 days ago

CHELSEA SCORES!!!

47' - Jorginho gives beautiful assist on long pass to Pulisic by the right, and he shoots crossly to the end of the goal!!!
4:46 PM12 days ago

Additional time

45' - Three more minutes
4:45 PM12 days ago

No shot attempts

44' - Chelsea has yet to shoot to the goal in the game
4:44 PM12 days ago

Yellow card

43' - Gudmundsson commits foul over Havertz on the left in the defense field
4:41 PM12 days ago

Updated aggregated score

40' - Chelsea 2 x 1 Lille
4:40 PM12 days ago

LILLE SCORES!!!

38' - Yilmaz shoots high and with strenght to the left side! Mendy goes to the wright side, but doesn't get it!
4:38 PM12 days ago

Penalty for Lille!!

36' - After VAR check, the referee calls hand touch from Jorginho on the ball in the penalty area!!
4:35 PM12 days ago

Yellow

34' - Chalobah receives the card after foul on David
4:34 PM12 days ago

Chelsea changes

33' - Chalobah replaces Christensen
4:32 PM12 days ago

Christensen

31' - Chelsea's defender stays on the ground for a while
4:29 PM12 days ago

Ball possession

28' - Lille 37% x 63% Chelsea
4:26 PM12 days ago

Lost chance

24' - Pulisic passes to Havertz in the goal area and he doesn't reach the ball right in front of the goal
4:22 PM12 days ago

No one

21' - Burak Yılmaz crosses from the right, but none of Lille's players appear to attempt the shot
4:17 PM12 days ago

Goal kick

16' - Gudmundsson advances fast by the left, tries crossing to the area, the ball hits on Christensen, then hits back at him and goes out by the goal line
4:12 PM12 days ago

Away by the goal line

11' - Yilmaz sends free kick attempt over the goal
4:09 PM12 days ago

Thiago Silva saves

8' - Bamba steals in midfield, attempts from long distance and the brazilian defender blocks the shot with his chest
4:06 PM12 days ago

Yilmaz

5' - Azpilicueta steps on Yilmaz' foot and he stays on the ground for a while
4:04 PM12 days ago

Mendy gets it

3' - Djelo crosses from the left and Chelsea's goalkeeper gets out of the goal to deliver the save
4:00 PM12 days ago

Here we go

The game begins
3:57 PM12 days ago

Players on the field

Champions anthem is being played
3:38 PM12 days ago

Chelsea starters

3:38 PM12 days ago

Lille's lineup

3:16 PM12 days ago

Good afternoon

We are moments away from the game. Stay tuned.
3:56 AM14 days ago

Tune in here Lille vs Chelsea Live Score

The game begins at 4pm (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Lille - Chelsea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:51 AM14 days ago

How to watch Lille - Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Lille - Chelsea live on TV, your option is: Galavision.

If you want to directly stream it: Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:46 AM14 days ago

What time is Lille - Chelsea match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Lille vs Chelsea on March 16th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+

Bolivia: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+
Brazil: 5 PM in TNT, HBO Max, GUIGO
Chile: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Colombia: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Ecuador: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+

England: 8 PM in BT Sport

France: 9 PM in Free, RMC Sport, Canal+ Sport
USA (ET): 4 PM in Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN, Galavision

Mexico: 2 PM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Peru: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Uruguay: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Venezuela: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+

3:41 AM14 days ago

Probable lineups of Lille vs Chelsea

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz. Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec

Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic. Coach: Thomas Tuchel

3:36 AM14 days ago

Referees

Referee

Davide Massa ITA

Assistant referees

Filippo Meli ITA

Stefano Alassio ITA

Fourth official

Luca Pairetto ITA

Video Assistant Referee

Massimiliano Irrati ITA

VAR Assistant

Maurizio Mariani ITA

3:31 AM14 days ago

Chelsea report

The backs Ben Chilwell e Reece James are still out of action with injuries, and have no timetable to return.

The forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is questionable with problem on the Achilles.

Cesar Azpilicueta, also a defender by the sides, is expected to return from illness.

3:26 AM14 days ago

Lille report

The midfielder Renato Sanches is ruled out for the game with a thigh injury.

On the other hand, the also midfielder Benjamin Andre returns after being sidelined for a while.

3:21 AM14 days ago

First leg

In the first game of the series, Chelsea won at home in the Stamford Bridge stadium, in England, on February 22nd. The scoreboard was 2 x 0.

Therefore, the english team has the advantage of a victory, draw or even a lost by one goal of difference to advance to the quarterfinals today.

3:16 AM14 days ago

The match will be played at thePierre-Mauroy

The Lille vs Chelsea match will be played at the stadium Pierre-Mauroy, in Lille, France, with a capacity of 50,186 people.

The home team has yet to lose there in the competition, after two draws and one victory in the group stage.

3:11 AM14 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Champions League match:Lille vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Today for the Uefa Champions League, Lille hosts Chelsea for the second leg game of the 1/8 finals series between the two teams.

