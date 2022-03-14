Goals and Highlights: Lille 1-2 Chelsea in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Game over
Yelloow card
Léo Jardim!
Additional time
Missed it
Chelsea substitutes again
Lost control
Aggregated score
Chelsea changes
Out: Pulisic and Jorginho
CHELSEA SCORES!!!
Wrong pass
Hits the post!!
Another Lille substitution
Lille changes
Botman
Almost!
Second half begins
Chelsea substitution
Halftime
CHELSEA SCORES!!!
Additional time
No shot attempts
Yellow card
Updated aggregated score
LILLE SCORES!!!
Penalty for Lille!!
Yellow
Chelsea changes
Christensen
Ball possession
Lost chance
No one
Goal kick
Away by the goal line
Thiago Silva saves
Yilmaz
Mendy gets it
Here we go
Players on the field
Chelsea starters
🔵 Chelsea make one alteration from their 2-0 win in London three weeks ago as Jorginho starts in midfield, with Ziyech dropping to the bench.@ChelseaFC | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2022
Lille's lineup
🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Burak Yılmaz does starts up front alongside David...
Man man for LOSC❓@LOSC_EN | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2022
Good afternoon
Tune in here Lille vs Chelsea Live Score
How to watch Lille - Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Lille - Chelsea match for Champions League?
Argentina: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Bolivia: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+
Brazil: 5 PM in TNT, HBO Max, GUIGO
Chile: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Colombia: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Ecuador: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
England: 8 PM in BT Sport
France: 9 PM in Free, RMC Sport, Canal+ Sport
USA (ET): 4 PM in Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN, Galavision
Mexico: 2 PM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Peru: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Uruguay: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Venezuela: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+
Probable lineups of Lille vs Chelsea
Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic. Coach: Thomas Tuchel
Referees
Davide Massa ITA
Assistant referees
Filippo Meli ITA
Stefano Alassio ITA
Fourth official
Luca Pairetto ITA
Video Assistant Referee
Massimiliano Irrati ITA
VAR Assistant
Maurizio Mariani ITA
Chelsea report
The forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is questionable with problem on the Achilles.
Cesar Azpilicueta, also a defender by the sides, is expected to return from illness.
Lille report
On the other hand, the also midfielder Benjamin Andre returns after being sidelined for a while.
First leg
Therefore, the english team has the advantage of a victory, draw or even a lost by one goal of difference to advance to the quarterfinals today.
The match will be played at thePierre-Mauroy
The home team has yet to lose there in the competition, after two draws and one victory in the group stage.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Champions League match:Lille vs Chelsea Live Updates!
Today for the Uefa Champions League, Lille hosts Chelsea for the second leg game of the 1/8 finals series between the two teams.