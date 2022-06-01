Czech Republic vs Switzerland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Czech Republic vs Switzerland live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Czech Republic vs Switzerland?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil
Chile: 3:45 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 1:45 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN2, TUDN App
Spain: 2:45 PM on Cuatro
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on DirecTV
Switzerland key player
En el conjunto suizo se destaca la presencia de Breel Embolo. El delantero del Borussia Monchengladbach es importante por su velocidad y por su persistencia a la hora de buscar el gol y será una carta importante para intentar dar el golpe al campeón de Europa.
Czech Republic key player
Patrik Schick stands out in the Czech Republic. The 26-year-old has proved to be one of the great stars of the national team in recent years. He has scored 34 goals in 58 matches for his national team, including youth teams.
History
In total, the Czech Republic and Switzerland have met four times, of which the Czech nation has won three games, Switzerland has emerged victorious from one game and they have never drawn.
Death group
Switzerland
Switzerland is one of the favorites to advance from Group A2 of League A in the UEFA Nations League. The Swiss team wants to prove its strength with an away win against Czech Republic, which would be an important step towards playing Spain and Portugal.
Czech Republic
Czech Republic comes into this match with the illusion of beating Switzerland at home in order to take the top spots in Group A2 in the A league. Winning home matches is of great importance for every team in this group, as it is called the group of death in the UEFA Nations League.
The match will be played at theGenerali Česká pojišťovna Arena
The Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena is the home stadium of the Czech Republic. It was inaugurated in 1917, receiving a remodeling in 1994. It has a maximum capacity of 18,887 spectators.
