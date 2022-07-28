Summary and highlights of Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley in the Championship
90+3'

Josh Ruffels swings in a free-kick but the cross is cleared by the Burnley defense.
90'

The referee will add five minutes of time;
 
85' To the crossbar

Scott Twine's free kick that sends the ball to the crossbar, Burnley could have increased the distance on the scoreboard;
80'

Ian Maatsen is about to score his brace, but sends the ball over the goal;
76'

Córner in favor of Burnley centered by Josh Brownhil, but the defense clears the danger 
72' Third change for Huddersfield, this is the player in and the player out.

 

70'

First change in Burnley's ranks, Scott Twine enters and Bastien leaves in his place.
66' 🟨

Yellow card to Taylor for time wasting 
58' 🟨

The first card of the match goes to Costelloe D
57'

Duane Holmes and Koroma come off the field and Anjorin and Rudoni 
50' Huddersfield could have equalized

Sorba Thomas got the rebound, but the ball was centered and caught by the goalkeeper.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes 
END OF FIRST 45 MINUTES

 

42'

Ian Maatsen crosses towards Costelloe, who looks for a shot but it goes wide.
38'

Josh Koroma  created space for himself on the edge of the area and looked for the goal with a powerful shot, but the ball crashed into the body of an opposing player 
30'

Có rner in favor of Burnley that finished off Cork, but the shot was blocked by the body of an opponent 
26'

Josh Brownhill gets on the end of a rebound and takes a shot, but the opposing goalkeeper gets a saving hand to keep out the goal;
This is Ian Maatsen's goal

 

GOOOOOAAALLL

Ian Maatsen  picks up a rebound in the area to score the first goal of the 2022/23 Championship.
15'

Ashley Barnes shoots inside the area, but the ball is caught by Lee Nicholls.
11'

The first chance of danger is for Burnley that ends with the shot of Josh Cullen, who catches the rival goalkeeper;
THE MATCH BEGAN

The first possession of the match goes to Huddersfield;
All set

In five minutes the match starts, the referee of the match is Linigton.
Burnley returns to the Championship

The English side will return to play in England's silver division after being relegated last season, finishing 18th in the Premier League.
 
Pre-season Burnley

Burnley have played three friendly matches 

Burnley 1-0 Rochdale

Wolves 3-0 Burnley

Shrewsbsburry 1-3 Burnley

Preseason Huddersfield

Huddersfield have played five friendlies in preseason 

Huddersfield 3-1 Morecambe

Harragote 1-0 Huddersfield

Doncaster 1-0 Huddersfield

Tranmare 1-4 Huddersfield

Bolton 1-1 Huddersfield

XI Burnley

Six debuts in Burnley's starting lineup
Source: Burnley
XI Huddersfield

The first eleven of the 2022/23 Championship
Source: Huddersfield
1 hour

In less than 1 hour the 2022/23 Championship season kicks off between Burnley and Hudersfield, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Burnley ?

The match between Huddersfield vs Burnley will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on ESPN 2.

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

What time is Huddersfield vs Burnley in the Championship ?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

Huddersfield vs. Burnley last meeting summary

Huddersfield manager's statement

Whoever the game is, the first game of the season is always the most important. Burnley have come down and they have a high-profile manager, but we are focused on what we can give. Whatever challenges and obstacles come our way, you just have to face them and overcome them together, and that is what we are going to try to do all season long"
Source,Huddersfield Town
How is Burnley coming along?

Burnley returned to the Championship after their relegation in the last match in which they lost 1-2 against Newscastle, and also finished with four consecutive matches without a win. They have played three matches during this pre-season with wins against Rochdale and Shrewsburry and defeat against Wolves.
How does Huddersfield arrive ?

Huddersfield came close to promotion to the Premier League after finishing third in the regular league with 82 points. In the Playoffs they beat Luton in the semi-final round, but failed to overcome Nottingham Forest in the final. During the pre-season they have played a total of five matches with a balance of two wins, one draw and two defeats. They started with a win against Morecambe, followed by defeats against Harrogate and Doncaster, while they beat Tranmere and drew against Bolton.

 

Background

Many clashes between these two teams, with a very even balance, a total of 27 wins for Burnley while only one less for Huddersfield. While ten matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in January of this year in the FA CUP where Huddersfield won 1-2 after a late comeback. The last time these two teams met in the Championship was in 2016 where Burnley won 1-3 away.
Venue: The match will be played at John Smith Stadium, a stadium built in 1994 with a capacity of 24554 spectators.

Source: John Smith Stadium
Preview of the match

Huddersfield and Burnley will face each other in the opening match of the 2022/23 Champions League season, corresponding to matchday 1
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Huddersfield vs Burnley in the Championship.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
