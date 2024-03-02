Town took the league just before halftime. Leeds replied with twenty minutes to go, Patrick Bamford turning in Daniel James's low-driven ball into the box. The result ends Leeds' nine-game-winning run but the Whites stay undefeated in 2024.

Huddersfield got the breakthrough in the first minute of nine added. A corner was saved by Illan Meslier which he pushed back into danger only for it to be hit home by defender Michael Helik.

Leeds got their equaliser through Patrick Bamford, a brilliant ball in from Connor Roberts, after a great bit of play by Daniel James to get the ball to his fellow countryman, saw a sliding Bamford tap the ball home from close range.

Terriers captain Jonathan Hogg, who had earlier been booked in the game for a late challenge on Crysensio Summerville, saw his game cut short before halftime. An elbow to the face of Leeds defender Junior Firpo earned him a second yellow card and an early bath.

Crysencio Summerville came the closest to winning the game for either side with five minutes to go as his curling effort struck the post and went out for a goal kick.

Some great play from Leeds just four minutes in should've seen the Whites go 1-0 up, Summerville denied from point-blank range by Lee Nicholls in the Town net.

The Terriers had a chance of their own early on, Jack Rudoni's brilliant effort from the edge of the box denied by the outstretched Illan Meslier.

Meslier made another huge save from the resulting corner, denying Rudoni's audacious flick at his near-post.

The home looked destined for a good chance on goal, a 2 on 1 against Archie Gray, the youngster recovered unbelievably to put it out for a corner, ten minutes before half-time.

Georginio Rutter could have put his side level just before the break, a drilled effort from just outside the box going wide of the right-hand post. The last contribution from either team before the referee blew his halftime whistle.

Right after halftime a beautiful bit of footwork found Rutter staring down the Huddersfield goal but he got his shot all wrong as it sailed out for a throw-in.

Daniel Farke made a triple substitution in the 60th minute. Connor Roberts, Joel Piroe and Daniel James replacing Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Wilfried Gnonto.

Joel Piroe tried his luck from 25 yards out which sailed over the bar and into the travelling Leeds supporters. A rather ambitious attempt from the Dutchman.

Rutter had a great chance with 11 minutes to go, a free header after a brilliant corner by James but he sent it high over the bar.

The referee indicated a minimum of six minutes of injury time, much to the disappointment of the home fans

Leeds' last chance came from Patrick Bamford whose poor effort sailed wide in the final minute of injury time.

Leeds look on to a game against Stoke City at home on Tuesday night, a game in which they'll hope they can bounce back from what is a disappointing result against Huddersfield.

The Terriers will be ecstatic with that result, stopping the form team in the Championship isn't easy as many have found out in 2024 but they managed to stop the Whites from making the short journey back to Leeds with all three points.