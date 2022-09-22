Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Summoned from Bulgaria!
Goalkeepers: Daniel Naumov (CSKA 1948), Svetoslav Vutsov (Slavia Sofia), Ivan Dyulgerov (Cherno more);
Defenders: Valentin Antov (Monza), Petko Hristov (Spezia), Plamen Galabov (Maccabi Netanya), Hristiyan Petrov (CSKA-Sofia), Viktor Popov (Cherno more), Ivan Turitsov (CSKA-Sofia), Anton Nedyalkov ( Ludogorets), Mateo Stamatov (Orenburg);
Midfielders and forwards: Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen), Ivan Yordanov (Ludogorets), Yanis Karabelyov (Kisvarda), Filip Krastev (Levski Sofia), Iliyan Stefanov (Levski Sofia), Nikola Iliev (Inter), Marin Petkov (Levski Sofia), Yoan Stoyanov (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Georgi Rusev (CSKA 1948), Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets), Radoslav Kirilov (CSKA 1948), Martin Minchev (Sparta Prague).
Probably Bulgaria!
Svetoslav Vutsov; Ivan Turitsov, PLamen Galabov, Petko Hristov, Anton Nedyalkov; Yanis Karabelyov, Ila Gruev, Georgi Rusev, Iliyan Stefanov, Kiril Despodov; Georgi Minchev.
How do you get to Bulgaria?
Bulgaria is going through a very bad moment. Already; there are eight games without a win, four of which are defeats and four draws. Sequence that left the team in the penultimate place of group 4 of the Nations League, with no chances of access and with the possibility of relegation, if they lose to Gibraltar. The last victory of Bulgaria was on October 12 of last year, when they beat Northern Ireland by 2 to 1, valid for the Qualifiers for the World Cup.
Historic!
Bulgaria and Gibraltar have faced each other twice in the last few years. In 2020, Bulgaria won 3-0, valid for an international friendly. In 2022, in the first game of the Nations League, there was a draw by 1 to 1, in Gibraltar.
Likely Gibraltar!
Bradley Banda; Ethan Jolley, Louie Annesley, Bernardo Lopes, Joseph Chipolina; Julian Valarino, Graeme Torrilla, Ethan Britto, Mascarenhas-Olivero, Liam Walker; Reece Styche.
How do you get to Gibraltar?
Gibraltar doesn't win there; 21 games. The last victory was on October 10, 2020, there is; almost two years against Liechtenstein away from home by 1 to 0. After that match, the team lost 16 times and drew another five, taking 6 to 0 from Turkey, Holland and Slovenia. Lost 7-0 to Holland, and 4-0 to North Macedonia and Georgia.
GROUP 4
1. Georgia - 10 points
2. North Macedonia - 7
3. Bulgaria - 3
4. Gibraltar - 1.
The match will be played at Stadium Ludogorets Arena
The Bulgaria vs Gibraltar match will be played at the Stadium Ludogorets Arena with a capacity of 10.254 people.
