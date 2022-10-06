Canada Women's national team pushed but handles Argentina

On Thursday night at the Estadio Sanluqueno in the small city of Sanlucar 30 minutes outside of Cadiz, the Canadian Women's national team pulled off a 2-0 win against Argentina.

A last-minute stadium change

Canada had originally scheduled to face Argentina and Morocco at the Estadio Municipal De Chapin in Jerez De La Frontera but due to government issues, the venue was changed.

Game reaction

Bev Priestman was looking for a stern test against a South American side to see where they stood.

" What we saw in the first half was what I expected and we only had one opportunity in practice to do an 11 vs 11 and I knew it would take some time in the first half to get going but overall we created good chances".

Right from the start of the match, you could tell who was the better team and Canada who Preistman said she wanted to be ruthless took everything to them.

From possession and controlling the pace and flow of the game the only thing that seemed to lack was once again the ability to finish off scoring opportunities.

It took 35 minutes before Adrianna Leon got the first shot on target of the match but the Argentian keeper Vanina Correa who had a very busy night made a key save.

The first half finished scoreless despite all the chances the Canadians were getting and in the 48th got another header on target but again failed to beat the keeper.

" I was more pleased with the new faces and the impact we had off the bench to set up goals and score goals and I am excited that the goals are coming from different players and different positions".

Evelyne Viens thought she had opened the scoring in the 67th minute when she was able to deflect a ball into the net but upon a quick review, it was deemed an own goal.

" It feels good to be back," Viens said, " I want to help the team win and I worked a lot on myself with the time I had off".

The Quebec native who had been snubbed the last two windows and not included in the team that went to Mexico to play the Concacaf W Championship and it was moved that shocked a lot of fans.

" It feels good that I have a lot of fans supporting me but at the end of the day my job is come on the field and help the team to win".

Argentina in the second half started playing a more physical game in the second half and a lot of aggressive tackles were made especially on Adrianna Leon who was taken down on three different occasions.

Their luck ran out in the 57th minute when Marina Delgado took another Canadian player down and was shown a second yellow and a red card and they were down to 10 players.

With three minutes left in the game, Cloe Lacasse who had come off the bench managed to double her team's lead finding a loose ball and tapping it into the back of the net.

Julia Grosso who has been an integral part of this team gave her sense of the game and what she saw playing the full 90 minutes,

" I think we did well and the first half was a lot tighter on the field but we did a good job breaking that down in the second half there was more space but we carried through and got the win".

The team will have a day off on Friday and will train on Saturday to prepare to face Morocco on Monday at the Estadio Municipal De Chapin with a 4:30 pm local kickoff time.