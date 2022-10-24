RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: Reuters

11:53 PM5 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea live match, as well as the latest information from Red Bull Arena.
11:48 PM5 hours ago

11:43 PM5 hours ago

11:38 PM5 hours ago

Key player - Chelsea

In Chelsea, the presence of Raheem Sterling stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has four goals and 1301 minutes in 17 games played.

11:33 PM5 hours ago

Key player - RB Salzburg

In RB Salzburg the presence of Junior Adamu stands out. The 21-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has nine goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.

11:28 PM5 hours ago

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea history

These two teams have met on two occasions. Only one was in an official match, where they drew to one goal last September 14 at Stamford Bridge.

The other match took place in 2019, when they met in a pre-season friendly game, where Chelsea won 5-3.

Against English teams, RB Salzburg has played 10 games, where they have only been able to obtain one victory, added to three draws and six defeats. Against Austrian teams, Chelsea has played six games, winning two, drawing three and losing one.

11:23 PM5 hours ago

RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to reach the top of the group. In a group where they were predicted to be underdogs, the Austrians have achieved an acceptable campaign, but they will have to beat the main candidate in the group to reach the last matchday with real chances of qualifying to the round of 16, or, in case of a favorable result in Milan's match against Dinamo Zagreb, to secure their place from this match.

11:18 PM5 hours ago

Chelsea

RB Salzburg comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to reach the top of the group. In a group where they were predicted to be underdogs, the Austrians have achieved an acceptable campaign, but they will have to beat the main candidate in the group to reach the last matchday with real chances of qualifying to the round of 16.

11:13 PM5 hours ago

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena

The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, located in the town of Wals-Siezenheim, in the city of Salzburg, Austria. This venue, inaugurated in 2003, has a capacity for 31,895 spectators.

11:08 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
