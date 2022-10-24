RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Live Score!
How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on TNT Brasil, HBO Max
Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, VIX+, Paramount+, UniMás
Spain: 6:45 PM en Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Mexico: 11:45 AM on HBO Max and TNT Sports
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Chelsea
In Chelsea, the presence of Raheem Sterling stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has four goals and 1301 minutes in 17 games played.
Key player - RB Salzburg
In RB Salzburg the presence of Junior Adamu stands out. The 21-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has nine goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea history
These two teams have met on two occasions. Only one was in an official match, where they drew to one goal last September 14 at Stamford Bridge.
The other match took place in 2019, when they met in a pre-season friendly game, where Chelsea won 5-3.
Against English teams, RB Salzburg has played 10 games, where they have only been able to obtain one victory, added to three draws and six defeats. Against Austrian teams, Chelsea has played six games, winning two, drawing three and losing one.
RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to reach the top of the group. In a group where they were predicted to be underdogs, the Austrians have achieved an acceptable campaign, but they will have to beat the main candidate in the group to reach the last matchday with real chances of qualifying to the round of 16, or, in case of a favorable result in Milan's match against Dinamo Zagreb, to secure their place from this match.
Chelsea
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena
The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, located in the town of Wals-Siezenheim, in the city of Salzburg, Austria. This venue, inaugurated in 2003, has a capacity for 31,895 spectators.