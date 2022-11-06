Europa League Draw: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch in UEL 2022-23
Stay tuned for the UEFA Europa League Draw

In a few moments we will share with you the UEFA Europa League draw, as well as the latest information from the Home of European Football in Nyon.
Where and how to watch the UEFA Europa League draw?

The draw will start at 7:00 a.m. and can be followed on television through UEFA TV.

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the UEFA Europa League draw?

This is the time the draw starts in several countries: 

 

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

Drum 2

Here are the UEFA Champions League teams that finished third in their groups 

Ajax: The Dutch side could not even beat Liverpool and Napoli, but finished ahead of Rangers.

Barcelona: The azulgranas fell again for the second year in a row despite major reinforcements and were outclassed at all times by Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. 

Juventus: Failure of the Turin team that finished third and needed to certify its qualification for the UEFA Europa League on the last matchday. 

Bayer Leverkusen: In the last matchday they did not depend on themselves, but the defeat of Atlético de Madrid in Oporto helped them to qualify for this European competition. 

Salzburg: Could not compete against Chelsea and Milan, but was able to beat Dinamo Zagreb for third place in the group, 

Sevilla: The Sevillian team did not have the capacity to compete in the first matches and their late reaction was only enough to take third place by winning the direct duel against Copenhagen. 

Shakhtar Donestk: The Ukrainians were able to take a point against Real Madrid, but it was not enough to secure a place in the top two. 

Sporting Portugal: A defeat against Frankfurt on the last day of the season meant they had to settle for a place in the UEFA Europa League, despite starting the day in first place.

Drum 1

In Pot 1, which will be the seeded teams, will be the UEFA Europa League group runners-up. These are: 

Manchester United: The Red Devils finished second in Group E with 15 points, the same as Real Sociedad, but the goal difference was decisive in favor of those from Donostia. They only lost one match in the group stage. 

Midtjylland: The Danish team qualified thanks to a 2-0 victory in the last match in Group F where all teams finished with eight points and the differences decided the positions. 

Monaco: The French side finished second in Group H with 10 points, the same as group leaders Ferencvaros. 

Nantes: Second in Group G with nine points, behind only Freiburg. 

PSV Eindhoven: A comfortable qualification for the Dutch side, who missed out on Arsenal by just two points. 

Rennes: A last-day draw against Dynamo Kiev robbed the French side of the chance to finish top of the group. 

Roma: Roma were eliminated for minutes, but managed to qualify after coming from behind in the last match against Ludogorets.

Union Berlin: Second in the group with 12 points out of a possible 18, second only to Royale Union.

The 16 teams that will be in the draw

Barcelona

Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen

Ajax

Sporting CP

Juventus

Shakhtar

Salzburgo

PSV

Rennes

Roma

Unión Berlín

Manchester United

Midtjylland

Nantes

Mónaco

Photo: UEFA Europa League
Teams directly qualified for the round of 16

The winners of each group in the UEFA Europa League skip this round and enter directly into the round of 16 without having to play the previous round, so in 2023 they will not know their opponents. Arsenal FC

Fenerbahçe

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

Real Sociedad de Fútbol

Feyenoord

Friburgo

Ferencváros

Venue: The draw is held at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland).

Preview of the draw

This Monday will be held the draw for the UEFA Europa League round of 32 playoffs where the teams that have finished second in the groups and the third of the group of the UEFA Champions League will be. While the group winners have qualified directly to the round of 16;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the UEFA Europa League draw.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this draw We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
