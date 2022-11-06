Europa League Draw: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch in UEL 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the UEFA Europa League Draw
Where and how to watch the UEFA Europa League draw?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Europa League draw?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Drum 2
Ajax: The Dutch side could not even beat Liverpool and Napoli, but finished ahead of Rangers.
Barcelona: The azulgranas fell again for the second year in a row despite major reinforcements and were outclassed at all times by Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.
Juventus: Failure of the Turin team that finished third and needed to certify its qualification for the UEFA Europa League on the last matchday.
Bayer Leverkusen: In the last matchday they did not depend on themselves, but the defeat of Atlético de Madrid in Oporto helped them to qualify for this European competition.
Salzburg: Could not compete against Chelsea and Milan, but was able to beat Dinamo Zagreb for third place in the group,
Sevilla: The Sevillian team did not have the capacity to compete in the first matches and their late reaction was only enough to take third place by winning the direct duel against Copenhagen.
Shakhtar Donestk: The Ukrainians were able to take a point against Real Madrid, but it was not enough to secure a place in the top two.
Sporting Portugal: A defeat against Frankfurt on the last day of the season meant they had to settle for a place in the UEFA Europa League, despite starting the day in first place.
Drum 1
Manchester United: The Red Devils finished second in Group E with 15 points, the same as Real Sociedad, but the goal difference was decisive in favor of those from Donostia. They only lost one match in the group stage.
Midtjylland: The Danish team qualified thanks to a 2-0 victory in the last match in Group F where all teams finished with eight points and the differences decided the positions.
Monaco: The French side finished second in Group H with 10 points, the same as group leaders Ferencvaros.
Nantes: Second in Group G with nine points, behind only Freiburg.
PSV Eindhoven: A comfortable qualification for the Dutch side, who missed out on Arsenal by just two points.
Rennes: A last-day draw against Dynamo Kiev robbed the French side of the chance to finish top of the group.
Roma: Roma were eliminated for minutes, but managed to qualify after coming from behind in the last match against Ludogorets.
Union Berlin: Second in the group with 12 points out of a possible 18, second only to Royale Union.
The 16 teams that will be in the draw
Sevilla
Bayer Leverkusen
Ajax
Sporting CP
Juventus
Shakhtar
Salzburgo
PSV
Rennes
Roma
Unión Berlín
Manchester United
Midtjylland
Nantes
Mónaco
Teams directly qualified for the round of 16
Fenerbahçe
Real Betis
Union Saint-Gilloise
Real Sociedad de Fútbol
Feyenoord
Friburgo
Ferencváros