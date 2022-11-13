Velarde vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Image: Sevilla

11:24 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Velarde vs Sevilla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Velarde vs Sevilla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal de la Maruca. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
11:19 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Velarde vs Sevilla live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Velarde vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:14 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match Velarde vs Sevilla of the first round of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Velarde vs Sevilla match on November 13, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 16:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

11:09 PM2 hours ago

Statements Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli spoke before the match: "We face the challenge with the danger of playing against an amateur team, which has a dream and does not have the contamination of other categories. It is the essence of the footballer, the best stage, and it will be a match to be prepared because last year it was very difficult in these instances and we have to know that there is a World Cup close, that the thought of the match is relative and that there is more time for recovery than for preparation. We have only had eight days of effective training since we have been here and the preparation is limited. It is more important the predisposition to think that it is a very important match for them and for the club."

"The wear and tear was very big, not just the last game. There is also an emotional wear for wanting to change stories that could not be changed. Every game is an opportunity to generate some kind of security. Even what we think of the last game is that the team made the fans vibrate until the end despite playing with two less players. That's what we need as a starting point". He also ruled out a large presence of youth players in the squad: "We haven't had time to evaluate the youth players. We saw some matches of Sevilla Atlético, who are going through a very bad moment. We're going to see how the players are doing because we don't know how many of them we're going to be able to count on due to fatigue and tiredness. I can't imagine putting in a player I don't know or haven't trained. Those who are here will be the ones who will have to face this moment".

"It has happened several times that those who are not prepared in this competition, get surprises. The one with less capacity matches the one with the bigger budget and ends up winning. If tomorrow we don't go in with a lot of desire to play, it wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened. Every match with this jersey is an illusion, because this match leads you to a qualification and you have to fight for it. Each thing is a new challenge, a possibility and a hope, so we have to be prepared". He was also asked about the absence of the Argentine World Cup players last Wednesday: "I am not the one to understand the anger of others. As coach, the players and the doctor informed me that they were not ready to play against Real Sociedad. I focus on the team and I can't lose focus".

11:04 PM2 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla arrives after losing to Real Sociedad two goals to one in La Liga, in addition to losing two important men in the match due to expulsion.

10:59 PM2 hours ago

How does Velarde arrive?

Velarde arrives to this duel after beating Turégano in the preliminary round of this cup by the minimum, a result that took them to the first phase of this tournament.
10:54 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de la Maruca.

The match Velarde vs Sevilla will be played at the Estadio Municipal de la Maruca, located in Cantabria, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
10:49 PM2 hours ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live streaming of the match Velarde vs Sevilla, corresponding to the first round of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Estadio Municipal de la Maruca, at 11:00 am.
