Wales vs Iran: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch Qatar 2022 World Cup Match

Tune in here Wales vs Iran Live Score!
How to watch Wales vs Iran Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Foxsports.com.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Wales vs Iran match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 6:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Brazil: 7:00 AM en Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Chile: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 5:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 5:00 AM en CNT Play DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 5:00 AM en Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Spain: 11:00 AM en Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 AM en Blue To Go VE, Sky HD, VIX+
Paraguay: 7:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 7:00 AM en NS Eventos 1, DirecTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, DirecTV Sports, TCC
Statements - Mehdi Taremi (Iran player)
"There's no doubt that you feel something special when your country qualifies, and we did our country proud. We are very proud to be one of those 32 teams. We gave everything we had to qualify. For any footballer, whoever he is, to represent his country at the World Cup is the greatest honor there is."
"Everyone who plays soccer has great memories of this tournament, it's as simple as that. Most kids love watching and playing soccer. They may end up doing something unrelated or playing another sport, but their love of soccer will never leave them. It happens to everyone, even those who didn't particularly like it as children. The World Cup is the biggest soccer tournament and all the big stars take part in it. Seeing them in action fills one with awe and makes one dream of one day playing on the biggest stage of all."
Statements - Gareth Bale (Wales player)
"It's a spectacular feeling. As a little boy I dreamed of seeing Wales in a World Cup. Hopefully it will be a fun time for us."
"I think France 1998 was my first World Cup memory. Watching this tournament has always been a bit disappointing for me because I didn't get to see Wales play. To be part of it now is unbelievable. Everyone has been dreaming about it for a long time. Also, this serves to inspire more kids in our country to play soccer and to have a great generation in the future to keep qualifying."
"The kids are ready. We don't need to encourage them. We have a game plan with a lot of analysis behind it for the first game and they are ready. They've been waiting for this moment for a long time. It's been a difficult process to be here and they've shown they can handle the emotions; tomorrow will be no different."
Iran
After being overwhelmed by England 6-2, Iran must win its two remaining matches to qualify for the next round of the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz's team have turned the page on their horrendous debut in the tournament and will try to turn the situation around in order to reach the final matchday with a chance.
Wales
Wales drew 1-1 in their first World Cup match in 36 years. The team led on the field by Gareth Bale managed to rescue a point precisely with a goal by its captain against the United States. The result helps them to come into this match as favorites, looking to emerge as one of the qualifiers to the next round in the group.