Wales vs Iran: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch Qatar 2022 World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:38 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Wales vs Iran Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wales vs Iran live match, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:33 AMan hour ago

How to watch Wales vs Iran Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Belgium vs Canada live on TV, your options is: Telemundo, Fox Sports 1 and Sling.

If you want to watch directly stream it: UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Foxsports.com.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:28 AMan hour ago

What time is Wales vs Iran match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Wales vs Iran of November 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 6:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Brazil: 7:00 AM en Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Chile: 7:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 5:00 AM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 5:00 AM en CNT Play DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 5:00 AM en Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Spain: 11:00 AM en Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 AM en Blue To Go VE, Sky HD, VIX+
Paraguay: 7:00 AM en Tigo Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM en DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 7:00 AM en NS Eventos 1, DirecTV Sports App, Montecable HD 1, MCGo Live, Antel TV, DirecTV Sports, TCC

2:23 AM2 hours ago

Statements - Mehdi Taremi (Iran player)

"Iranians are a football-obsessed people and that is reflected in their support for the national team. They love almost all sports, but soccer has a special place in their hearts. Soccer is a very important part of many Iranians' lives and arouses a lot of emotions. When we win it brightens their week and if we lose it's the other way around, it ruins it for them."

"There's no doubt that you feel something special when your country qualifies, and we did our country proud. We are very proud to be one of those 32 teams. We gave everything we had to qualify. For any footballer, whoever he is, to represent his country at the World Cup is the greatest honor there is."

"Everyone who plays soccer has great memories of this tournament, it's as simple as that. Most kids love watching and playing soccer. They may end up doing something unrelated or playing another sport, but their love of soccer will never leave them. It happens to everyone, even those who didn't particularly like it as children. The World Cup is the biggest soccer tournament and all the big stars take part in it. Seeing them in action fills one with awe and makes one dream of one day playing on the biggest stage of all."

2:18 AM2 hours ago

Statements - Gareth Bale (Wales player)

"It's a spectacular feeling. As a little boy I dreamed of seeing Wales in a World Cup. Hopefully it will be a fun time for us."

"I think France 1998 was my first World Cup memory. Watching this tournament has always been a bit disappointing for me because I didn't get to see Wales play. To be part of it now is unbelievable. Everyone has been dreaming about it for a long time. Also, this serves to inspire more kids in our country to play soccer and to have a great generation in the future to keep qualifying."

"The kids are ready. We don't need to encourage them. We have a game plan with a lot of analysis behind it for the first game and they are ready. They've been waiting for this moment for a long time. It's been a difficult process to be here and they've shown they can handle the emotions; tomorrow will be no different."

2:13 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Iran

The presence of Mehdi Taremi stands out in Iran. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays for FC Porto, is going through a great moment at the moment, being determinant not only with his club, but also scoring goals for his national team, with which he scored both goals in the previous match against England. In total, he has scored 30 goals in 59 games for the Iranian national team.
2:08 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Wales

In Wales, the presence of Gareth Bale stands out. The 33-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC of the MLS, is in an unbeatable moment, after being one of the key players in the title won by his club recently and also being in charge of his country to score again in a World Cup. In total, he has 41 goals in 106 games for his national team.
2:03 AM2 hours ago

Wales vs Iran history

These two teams have met once in history. On April 18, 1978, they met at the Aryamehr Stadium and the Welsh defeated the Iranians by the narrowest of margins with a goal by Philip Dwyer.
1:58 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Iran

1:53 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Wales

1:48 AM2 hours ago

Iran

After being overwhelmed by England 6-2, Iran must win its two remaining matches to qualify for the next round of the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz's team have turned the page on their horrendous debut in the tournament and will try to turn the situation around in order to reach the final matchday with a chance.

1:43 AM2 hours ago

Wales

Wales drew 1-1 in their first World Cup match in 36 years. The team led on the field by Gareth Bale managed to rescue a point precisely with a goal by its captain against the United States. The result helps them to come into this match as favorites, looking to emerge as one of the qualifiers to the next round in the group.

1:38 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

The Wales vs Iran match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, located in the city of Raian, in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 2003 and rebuilt in 2020, has a capacity of 60,000 spectators. The stadium will host a total of seven matches: six group matches and one match in the round of 16.
1:33 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: Wales vs Iran Live Updates!

My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo