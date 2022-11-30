Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Getty Images

9:07 PM28 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Vietman vs Borussia Dortmund ;in addition to the latest information from the National Stadium Mỹ Đình,. Do not miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's live online minute by minute coverage.
9:02 PM33 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund?

The match will start at 6:00 a.m. and will not be available on television;
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
8:57 PM38 minutes ago

What time is Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund?

This is the time the match starts in several countries: 

 

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

8:52 PM43 minutes ago

Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund

Marcos Reus has been out of the World Cup due to injury but has traveled to Singapore. The German midfielder has scored three goals and assisted four times this season.
8:47 PMan hour ago

Player to watch in Vietnam

Tien Linh Nguyen was the top scorer in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals. The current Binh Duong striker has nine goals for his club.
8:42 PMan hour ago

How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?

The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16. They are taking advantage of the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to play several friendlies, in which they beat Lion City 2-7 and Johor DT 1-4.
8:37 PMan hour ago

How does Vietnam arrive?

The Vietnam national team has played three friendlies in which it has won in all three: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4) and Afghanistan (0-2). They reached the third phase of the World Cup in which they finished last in the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, which finished third;
8:32 PMan hour ago

Background

This will be the first time Borussia Dortmund has played against the Vietnamese national team, the first time they have played against a Vietnamese team. Vietnam has also never played against the German national team or a German team;
8:27 PMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, which was inaugurated in September 2003 and has a capacity of 40192 spectators.

8:22 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Vietnam and Borussia Dortmund to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup break
 
8:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund in Friendly Matches

My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.  
