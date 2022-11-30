Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Vietman vs Borussia Dortmund ;in addition to the latest information from the National Stadium Mỹ Đình,. Do not miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's live online minute by minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund?
The match will start at 6:00 a.m. and will not be available on television;
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund
Marcos Reus has been out of the World Cup due to injury but has traveled to Singapore. The German midfielder has scored three goals and assisted four times this season.
Player to watch in Vietnam
Tien Linh Nguyen was the top scorer in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals. The current Binh Duong striker has nine goals for his club.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16. They are taking advantage of the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to play several friendlies, in which they beat Lion City 2-7 and Johor DT 1-4.
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam national team has played three friendlies in which it has won in all three: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4) and Afghanistan (0-2). They reached the third phase of the World Cup in which they finished last in the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, which finished third;
Background
This will be the first time Borussia Dortmund has played against the Vietnamese national team, the first time they have played against a Vietnamese team. Vietnam has also never played against the German national team or a German team;
Venue: The match will be played at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, which was inaugurated in September 2003 and has a capacity of 40192 spectators.
Preview of the match
Vietnam and Borussia Dortmund to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup break
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Vietnam vs Borussia Dortmund in Friendly Matches
My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.