Ghana vs Uruguay Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ghana vs Uruguay live, as well as the latest information from Al Janoub Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Ghana vs Uruguay live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Ghana vs Uruguay live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App and Peacock.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Ghana vs Uruguay?
This is the start time of the Ghana vs Uruguay match on December 2, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 12:00 p.m. – Globo and SporTV
Chile: 11:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 10:00 a.m. – Caracol TV, RCN Television and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 5:00 p.m. – World Goal
Mexico: 9:00 a.m. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m. – Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 10:00 a.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 12:00 p.m. – DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 2:00 a.m. - SBS (December 3)
India: 8:30 a.m. -Sports18
Nigeria: 4:00 p.m. - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Africa: 5:00 p.m. - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Japan: 00:00 hrs. - Fuji TV (December 3)
Positions in group H
1 - Portugal - six points (Two games played, five goals for and two against)
2 - Ghana - three points (Two games played, five goals for and five against)
3 - South Korea - one point (Two games played, two goals for and three against)
4 - Uruguay - One point (Two games played, 0 goals for, two against)
Refereeing team
Referee: Daniel Sieberto
1st assistant referee: Jan Seidel
2nd Assistant Referee: Rafael Foltyn
Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita
Probable line-up - Uruguay National Team
Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Diego Godín, José Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nuñez.
Probable Lineup - Ghana National Team
Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus; A. Ayew, J. Ayew, I. Williams.
Declarations - Uruguay National Team
"We are going to give all the players the weapons we can to do their best. I have a lot of confidence in the footballers. I am convinced that the next match will surely be tough, but we are going to go all out to win and qualify".
- Diego Alonso, coach of Uruguay.
Declarations - Ghana national team
"We must maintain our fighting spirit and dedication and try to repeat the performance we have had today. It is a complicated championship. We already see that there are many surprises, so any match is unpredictable. I am very happy and I hope that with this result we are in contention to go to the round of 16".
Andrew Ayew, Ghana midfielder.
Called up - Uruguay National Team
Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Sebastián Sosa.
Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Matías Viña, Mathias Olivera, Sebastián Coates, José Luis Rodríguez, Martín Cáceres.
Midfielders: Guillermo Varela, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Nicoás de la Cruz, Agustín Canibbio.
Forward: Facundo Pellistri, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Torres, Darwin Núñez, Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gómez.
Coach: Diego Alonso.
Called up - Ghana National Team
Goalkeepers: A.M. Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
Defenders: Danis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mahammed Salisu.
Midfielders: Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohamed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
Forwards: Kamal Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Coach: Otto Addo.
Key player in Uruguay
One of the players to take into account in Uruguay is Édinson Cavani, the 35-year-old center forward is currently playing for Club Valencia CF of Spain and during the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar he played nine matches, in which he did not manage to provide assists, but scored two goals. He has also played in the two matches that his national team has played in the current World Cup in Qatar, against South Korea and Portugal.
Key player in Ghana
One of the most outstanding players in Ghana is Thomas Partey, the 29-year-old central midfielder is a current player of the Arsenal Club of England and during the African Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he played four games, in which he did not assist but scored two goals. In addition, in this edition of the World Cup in Qatar he has played the two games that his team has played, against Portugal and South Korea.
History Ghana vs Uruguay
In total, both teams have faced each other once, that match took place in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in the quarterfinals and ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to goals by Diego Forlán at minute 55' for Uruguay and Sulley Ali Muntari at minute 45' for Ghana, then Uruguay advanced to the semifinals after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-2.
Actuality - Uruguay
Uruguay reached the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing third in the South American qualifying group with 28 points, this was achieved after playing 18 games, winning eight, drawing four and losing six, also finished with a goal difference of 0, this after scoring 22 goals and conceding 22 and in his debut in the World Cup Qatar 2022 with a draw, this by a score of 0-0 against South Korea and in his second outing in the World Cup, lost 2-0 against Portugal.
Uruguay 5 - 0 Panama (Friendly Match)
- Last five matches
Iran 1 - 0 Uruguay (Friendly match)
Canada 0 - 2 Uruguay (Friendly match)
Uruguay 0 - 0 South Korea (World Cup Qatar 2022)
Portugal 2 - 0 Uruguay (World Cup Qatar 2022)
Actuality - Ghana
Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing first in the standings of Group G of the African Qualifiers with 13 points, this after playing six matches, of which managed to win four, draw one and lose one, also scored seven goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +4, after the end of the group and according to the rules of qualification of the Qualifiers, Ghana had to play a previous playoff against Nigeria, this in a two-legged key in which they managed to win from the penalty shootout after tying 1-1 on aggregate, also comes from losing in their first outing in the World Cup Qatar 2022 after losing to Portugal by a score of 3-2 and winning in their second outing against South Korea 2-3.
Brazil 3 - 0 Ghana (International friendly)
- Last five matches
Nicaragua 0 - 1 Ghana (International friendly)
Ghana 2 - 0 Switzerland (International friendly)
Portugal 3 - 2 Ghana (World Cup Qatar 2022)
South Korea 2 - 3 Ghana (World Cup Qatar 2022)
The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium
The match between Ghana and Uruguay will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in the city of Al Wakrah (Qatar), the stadium where the Al-Wakrah Sport Club plays its home matches, was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 44,350 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ghana vs Uruguay match, valid for matchday three of group H of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
