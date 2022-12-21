Goals and Highlights of Tottenham 1-1 Nice on Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
Son is back
80'
74'
65'
56'
47' GOAL OF NICE
45'
45'
35'
Big mistake by Nice
25'
21' GOAL OF TOTTENHAM
10'
0'
Today's arbitration
Spurs knows how to win games
Nice's confirmed lineup
1. K. Schmeichel.
15. J. Bryan.
4. Dante.
25. J. Todibo.
33. A. Mendy.
11. R. Barkley.
19. K. Thuram.
8. P. Rosario.
28. H. Boudaoui.
24. G. Laborde.
29. N. Pépé.
Tottenham's confirmed lineup
20. F. Forster.
25. J. Tanganga.
6. D. Sanchez.
34. C. Lenglet.
12. Emerson.
5. P. Højbjerg.
38. Y. Bissouma.
42. H. White.
2. M. Doherty.
21. D. Kulusevski.
11. Bryan Gil.
Large difference in goals
Tottenham back home
LIVE Broadcast begins
How and where to watch Tottenham vs Nice live online
It will only be broadcasted through Spurs Play.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Latest Tottenham lineup
1. H. Lloris.
15. E. Dier.
34. C. Lenglet.
33. B. Davies.
12. Emerson.
5. P. Højbjerg.
30. R. Bentancur.
14. I. Perišić.
21. D. Kulusevski.
10. H. Kane.
9. Richarlison.
Nice's key player
The 31-year-old midfielder, who has a great experience in European soccer, always looking for his strikers with high quality passes, promises to take the French team far this season.
Tottenham's key player
Today he will have to show his forcefulness to beat a French team in a match that, despite being a friendly, promises very good soccer.
Nice needs to improve
Despite not having lost any of their last five matches in Ligue 1, the visitors went into the World Cup break with a draw against Lyon, in a match that ended 1-1 thanks to a Nicolas Pepe goal from the penalty spot.
Good soccer is expected from Tottenham
In their last match they pulled out a crucial win with a great effort against Leeds United, a match that ended 4-3 thanks to goals from Kane, Davies and Rodrigo Betancour's brace.
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the English Premier League plays its home matches at the stadium.
It was inaugurated in April 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, corresponding to the thirty-first day of the Premier League, where Son Heung-Min scored the first official goal in the stadium's history.
It is currently the seventh largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the third largest in the Premier League, behind only Old Trafford and London's Olympic Stadium.
Today, soccer gives us a very interesting friendly match in which Tottenham of the Premier League will face Nice of the French Ligue 1.
Before stopping the leagues for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the visiting team was in mid-table, fighting for qualification positions but still 10 points behind their goal to enter European competitions.
For their part, the English team is eight points behind first place (Arsenal), but with a place in the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 assured, they will want to stay in the winning seat for the remainder of the season.