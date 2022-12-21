Goals and Highlights of Tottenham 1-1 Nice on Friendly Match 2022

Image: VAVEL

3:49 PM2 hours ago

3:48 PM2 hours ago

90'

The match ended with a draw, a fair result for two teams that gave their all on the field.
3:43 PM2 hours ago

Son is back

The Spurs striker is back in action for Tottenham after a great performance at the World Cup with South Korea.

3:41 PM2 hours ago

80'

One change for each team: Tottenham's Kulusevski comes off for Devin, and Nice's Barkley comes off for Ilie.
3:31 PM2 hours ago

74'

Mundle and Son take the field to replace Emerson and White.
3:29 PM2 hours ago

65'

Nice substitution: Brahimi comes off and Laborde enters the field.
3:16 PM3 hours ago

56'

Kulusevski's shot from outside the box almost put Tottenham ahead again, but Schmeichel's save was sensational.
3:13 PM3 hours ago

47' GOAL OF NICE

Mendy rises in the Tottenham box to send the ball into the back of the net and level the score.
3:11 PM3 hours ago

45'

The second half of the match begins!
2:50 PM3 hours ago

45'

The first half ends with the score 1-0 in favor of the home team. Can Nice come back in the second half?
2:38 PM3 hours ago

35'

Pepé's shot but Foster makes a great save at the far post.
2:31 PM3 hours ago

Big mistake by Nice

Doherty took advantage of a mistake in the Nice defense to send the ball into the net with a powerful right-footed shot.

 

2:26 PM3 hours ago

25'

The home team was very accurate in their passes, with 92% of them being successful.
2:22 PM4 hours ago

21' GOAL OF TOTTENHAM

Doherty took advantage of a mistake in Nice's defense to score the first goal of the match and his third in friendly matches.
2:15 PM4 hours ago

10'

Possession of the ball is mostly Tottenham's in midfield but we still don't have any clear shots on goal.
2:06 PM4 hours ago

0'

The match kicks off at Tottenham Stadium.
1:43 PM4 hours ago

Today's arbitration

Simon Hooper will be in charge of directing the action for this afternoon's match between Tottenham and Nice.
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Spurs knows how to win games

Tottenham's team knows how to stay with the victory in matches as they have won nine out of 15 games this season, while Nice divides its statistics mostly between wins and draws.
1:24 PM5 hours ago

Nice's confirmed lineup

The visitors will also want to take the victory with these starters on the pitch:

1. K. Schmeichel.

15. J. Bryan.

4. Dante.

25. J. Todibo.

33. A. Mendy.

11. R. Barkley.

19. K. Thuram.

8. P. Rosario.

28. H. Boudaoui.

24. G. Laborde.

29. N. Pépé.

1:22 PM5 hours ago

Tottenham's confirmed lineup

They will be Tottenham's starting 11 for this afternoon's match: 

20. F. Forster.

25. J. Tanganga.

6. D. Sanchez.

34. C. Lenglet.

12. Emerson.

5. P. Højbjerg.

38. Y. Bissouma.

42. H. White.

2. M. Doherty.

21. D. Kulusevski.

11. Bryan Gil.

1:14 PM5 hours ago

Large difference in goals

Throughout this season, the English team has a record of 31 goals, while the French team has almost half of them, with 15 goals.
1:07 PM5 hours ago

Tottenham back home

The players are already at Tottenham Hotspur ready for this afternoon's match, where they will host Nice of France.

 

1:04 PM5 hours ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

12:12 PM6 hours ago

12:07 PM6 hours ago

Latest Nice lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last match:

1. K. Schmeichel.

23. J. Lotomba.

4. Dante.

25. J. Todibo.

20. Y. Atal.

10. S. Diop.

16. A. Ramsey.

99. M. Lemina.

28. H. Boudaoui.

24. G. Laborde.

29. N. Pépé.

12:02 PM6 hours ago

Latest Tottenham lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their opponents in the previous day's match:
1. H. Lloris.

15. E. Dier.

34. C. Lenglet.

33. B. Davies.

12. Emerson.

5. P. Højbjerg.

30. R. Bentancur.

14. I. Perišić.

21. D. Kulusevski.

10. H. Kane.

9. Richarlison.

11:57 AM6 hours ago

Nice's key player

One of the best players of the season for Nice is midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is the team's driving force in attack. 

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has a great experience in European soccer, always looking for his strikers with high quality passes, promises to take the French team far this season. 


11:52 AM6 hours ago

Tottenham's key player

The player who stands out the most for the English team is undoubtedly Harry Kane, who thanks to his goals has Tottenham at the top of the overall Premier League table. 

Today he will have to show his forcefulness to beat a French team in a match that, despite being a friendly, promises very good soccer. 


11:47 AM6 hours ago

Nice needs to improve

The French team will be looking for a win and to maintain a good rhythm between now and the end of the season, in order to achieve the goal of qualifying for some European competition. 

Despite not having lost any of their last five matches in Ligue 1, the visitors went into the World Cup break with a draw against Lyon, in a match that ended 1-1 thanks to a Nicolas Pepe goal from the penalty spot. 

11:42 AM6 hours ago

Good soccer is expected from Tottenham

Before the World Cup, the English team had an intermittent rhythm, with two wins and three defeats in the last five matches, despite being in the top three of the Premier League. 

In their last match they pulled out a crucial win with a great effort against Leeds United, a match that ended 4-3 thanks to goals from Kane, Davies and Rodrigo Betancour's brace. 

11:37 AM6 hours ago

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Nice match will be played at the Tottenham stadium, in London, United Kingdom with a capacity of 62,850 people.

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the English Premier League plays its home matches at the stadium.

It was inaugurated in April 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, corresponding to the thirty-first day of the Premier League, where Son Heung-Min scored the first official goal in the stadium's history.  

It is currently the seventh largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the third largest in the Premier League, behind only Old Trafford and London's Olympic Stadium.

 

11:32 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 friendly match: Hotspurs vs Nice Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today, soccer gives us a very interesting friendly match in which Tottenham of the Premier League will face Nice of the French Ligue 1. 

Before stopping the leagues for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the visiting team was in mid-table, fighting for qualification positions but still 10 points behind their goal to enter European competitions. 

For their part, the English team is eight points behind first place (Arsenal), but with a place in the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 assured, they will want to stay in the winning seat for the remainder of the season. 

