Indonesia vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

Where and how to watch Indonesia vs Thailand?
If you want to watch the Indonesia vs Thailand match live you can follow it on You Tube
What time is the Indonesia vs Thailand match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 03:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teerasil Dangda is the top scorer of this tournament, with three goals and two assists, tied with Filipino Daniels. The 34-year-old striker, who plays for Pathum United, has eight goals and two assists for his club this season.
Watch out for this player in Indonesia
Egy has scored in the two matches he has played in this tournament and has also provided an assist. The 22-year-old midfielder plays for Moravce Vrable where he has yet to score a goal;
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the last one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. They have won the first two matches of the Mitsubishi Cup in style after defeating Brunei and the Philippines and are now top of Group A with six points, albeit with the same number of points as Indonesia;
How does Indonesia arrive?
The Indonesian national team contested the final of this year's tournament in January in which they lost to Thailand, who won the first leg. In the Asian Cup qualifiers they managed to qualify for the Asian Cup by finishing second in the group with seven points and being among the five best second-placed teams. In their first match of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup they beat Cambodia (2-1) by the minimum while in the second match they went over Brunei and scored 0-7, so they are now second in the group with six points, tied precisely with Thailand.
Background
Numerous clashes between Indonesia and Thailand with a favorable balance for the latter who has won 35 times, while Indonesia has won in 19 and 12 clashes ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in the final of the last edition of the AFF championship in which Thailand won 6-2 on aggregate.
Venue: The match will be played at the Candrabaga Patriot Stadium, located in Indonesia. It was inaugurated in 1982 and has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Indonesia and Thailand meet in the fourth day of the group stage of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup. Both teams are in Group A along with Cambodia, Philippines and Brunei;
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match.