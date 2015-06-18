2015 FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany Sails Through Women's World Cup Group Stage, Confirm Themselves As Tournament Favorites

After seeing a summer in which the German men won a World Cup, it's now time for the German women to go for their own title. Germany showcased why they're ranked number one in the world throughout the group stage, and while they stumbled a bit at times, this squad looks extremely efficient.

To open the tournament the German's throttled Ivory Coast 10-0, establishing an early tone as the team to beat in this World Cup. With their second matchup against Norway, they managed a 1-1 draw and what this team would think of as a loss. For the final match they played Thailand, a team looking to get its footing in this tournament. With a 4-0 shutout to round out the group stage, Germany is looking like the team to beat in this tournament.

36-year-old Nadine Angerer provides a veteran presence in the goal, helping out some of the younger players on this team. Lena Petermann, the 21 year old up and coming star, has two goals in two games so far in this World Cup. Celia Sasic was able to score three goals in three games so far in this tournament on fourteen shots. Sasic isn't afraid to attack and it a threat when Germany gets out on the break.

Veteran forward Anja Mittag has four goals to far in this World Cup and three assists. She is leading this German team into a knockout stage that is surely going to test them. Coming to a draw against a younger Norway squad surely did not sit well with Germany, and it shows that even ranked as number one in the world, they do have weaknesses. Their back line needs to get better because opponents are able to find their way and attempt shots on goal.

Germany is predicted to, at the very least get to the Semifinals in this tournament, but they haven't really been tested yet. Their first opponent in the knockout stage is Sweden, and if they don't play well, its possible Germany could be headed home.