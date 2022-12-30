Stoke City vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Stoke City vs Burnley match live?
What time is Stoke City vs Burnley match for Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission
Speak up, Harwood-Bellis!
They (fans) help us, we really appreciate their support and there is a real connection between us. I like playing in front of them every week, you can always hear them and even when we are under pressure, you can feel them pushing the team".
Probable lineup for Burnley
Burnley's Situation
Speak up, Neil!
I thought we limited Burnley to very little during the game; there was one moment when there was a double save which was probably the best moment of the game and even the goal we conceded we were disappointed because we felt we should have done better.
For example, the game against Cardiff we didn't start as well as we could have done, but then we put ourselves in the lead, turned it around and came out ahead in the game. We should have scored a penalty that changed the dynamic of the match. In the next game (against Bristol City), we went on and won, which was a good result for us, and against Rotherham, I thought we played more than well enough to win the game."
Probable lineup for Stoke
Stoke's Situation
Latest Results
Manchester United 2-0 Burnley (Carabao Cup)
Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough (Championship)
QPR 0-3 Burnley (Championship)
Burnley 3-0 Blackburn (Championship)
Burnley 3-1 Crawley (Carabao Cup)
Sheffield United 5-2 Burnley (Championship)
Burnley 3-2 Rotherham (Championship)
Burnley 2-1 Reading (Championship)
Burnley 1-0 Norwich (Championship)
The Clarets
Latest Results
Bristol City 1-2 Stoke City (Championship)
Stoke City 2-2 Cardiff (Championship)
Stoke City 2-1 Nottingham (Friendly)
West Bromwich 2-0 Stoke City (Championship)
Stoke City 2-0 Luton (Championship)
Stoke City 1-2 Birmingham (Championship)
Wigan 0-1 Stoke City (Championship)
Norwich 3-1 Stoke City (Championship)
Stoke City 0-2 Coventry (Championship)
