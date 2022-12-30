Stoke City vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Photo: Burnley 

10:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Stoke City vs Burnley match live?

If you want to watch the game Stoke City vs Burnley live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Stoke City vs Burnley match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Burnley of 30th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission

Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission

USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 2:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission

9:50 AMan hour ago
Photo: Burnley
9:45 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Harwood-Bellis!

"We always say no rollercoasters, when we win it's not too high and when we lose it's not too low. It's no accident that we've been doing well, we work every day, we have that winning mentality within the group and everyone has the same goal. This leads to the training game and you can see, the unity is there and it shows

They (fans) help us, we really appreciate their support and there is a real connection between us. I like playing in front of them every week, you can always hear them and even when we are under pressure, you can feel them pushing the team".

9:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Burnley

Bonham; Souttar, Jagielka, Fox; Brown, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Tymon; Campbell, Delap.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Burnley's Situation

Kompany will be without the injured Brazilian Vitinho and Westwood, who is recovering from a broken leg.
9:30 AMan hour ago
Photo: Stoke City
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Neil!

"The main thing when you are playing against good teams is what you do in the moments you have. If you think about the game we had at Burnley, although we played disciplined and blocky, we had three or four very good opportunities to score, but that last pass, that final touch, that last touch we didn't make the best use of at times.

I thought we limited Burnley to very little during the game; there was one moment when there was a double save which was probably the best moment of the game and even the goal we conceded we were disappointed because we felt we should have done better.

For example, the game against Cardiff we didn't start as well as we could have done, but then we put ourselves in the lead, turned it around and came out ahead in the game. We should have scored a penalty that changed the dynamic of the match. In the next game (against Bristol City), we went on and won, which was a good result for us, and against Rotherham, I thought we played more than well enough to win the game."

9:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Stoke

Bonham; Souttar, Jagielka, Fox; Brown, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Tymon; Campbell, Delap.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Stoke's Situation

Alex Neil has no injury or suspension problems.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Burnley 3-0 Birmingham (Championship)

Manchester United 2-0 Burnley (Carabao Cup)

Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough  (Championship)

QPR 0-3 Burnley (Championship)

Burnley 3-0 Blackburn  (Championship)

Burnley 3-1 Crawley (Carabao Cup)

Sheffield United 5-2 Burnley  (Championship)

Burnley 3-2 Rotherham  (Championship)

Burnley 2-1 Reading  (Championship)

Burnley 1-0 Norwich  (Championship)

9:05 AM2 hours ago

The Clarets

In a completely different situation, Burnley are the leaders of the competition, with 50 points earned. The Clarets have not lost for five games, coming from five straight wins within the tournament.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Rotherham 2-2 Stoke City (Championship) 

Bristol City 1-2 Stoke City (Championship) 

Stoke City 2-2 Cardiff (Championship) 

Stoke City 2-1 Nottingham (Friendly)

West Bromwich 2-0 Stoke City (Championship) 

Stoke City 2-0 Luton (Championship) 

Stoke City  1-2 Birmingham (Championship) 

Wigan 0-1 Stoke City (Championship) 

Norwich 3-1 Stoke City (Championship) 

Stoke City 0-2  Coventry (Championship) 

8:55 AM2 hours ago

The Potters

Occupying the 17th position, Stoke City owns 30 points. The Potters come from two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Stoke City vs Burnley FC, live this Friday (30), at the Bet365 Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 25th round of the competition.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship match: Stoke City vs Burnley Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
