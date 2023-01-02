Thailand vs Cambodia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Thailand vs Cambodia match live updates and live commentary
“This is the place to be! It’s a much-anticipated match and there will be there are many fans at the game. We are not going to let the fans down,” said Asnawi, who plays for K League 2 side Ansan Greeners.

“I don“I don“t know if it’s going to rain, but whatever the case, we’ll play as well as we can.”

“Thailand is the world’ It's the best team in the region right now, but for us, we have to prepare ourselves to be in the best possible condition”, added Tae-yong.

“We have to focus and be better at the game ahead of us.”

“We should have won this game, but we didn’t. We had a lot of clear chances and we should have taken it. Certainly, this is our chance. This is a lesson for the future”, said Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong.

“The players showed exceptional quality to come back from a goal down and that too, in front of the fervent Indonesian fans.  This is positive progress for the team moving forward”, added Thailand coach Alexandre Polking.

Thailand likely!

Phoothawchuek; Bureerat, Hemviboon, Bunmathan, Haiprakhon; Panya, Kaman, Yooyen, Phala; Kraisorn, Dangda.
How do you get to Thailand?

Thailand arrives at the head of the group with seven points, winning two games and drawing the last one, against Indonesia. A draw is enough for the team to qualify for the next phase.
Hirose resentment!

 

"The players had a long season and only we have two days to work on before the game", said Ryu Hirose. "But that game (against Malaysia) gave us some problems to work on".

“It was hard to play when we lost to Malaysia in a friendly (the week before). The players had just come off a long season and just had to play. we had two days to work before the game,” Hirose said.

Cambodia likely!

Soksela; Chanchav, Sambath, Visal; Pisoth, Chapolin, Yeu, Baraing, Souhana; Chanthea, Bunheing.
How do you get to Cambodia?

Cambodia started the competition with a 3-2 victory over the Philippines, breaking a four-game losing streak without a win. After that, they lost to Indonesia and beat Brunei by 5 to 1. Today they have six points, one less than the leaders Thailand and Indonesia.
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
The game will be played at Thammasat Stadium

The Thailand vs Cambodia game will be played at Thammasat Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Thailand vs Cambodia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
