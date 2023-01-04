Linares Deportivo vs Seville LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Linares Deportivo vs Seville Live Score
How to watch Linares Deportivo vs Seville Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Linares Deportivo vs Seville: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Possible Lineups
Linares: Juskevicius, Duarte, González, Caro, Fernández, Rodri, Gelardo, López, Sancris, Abeledo and Díaz.
Watch out for these players of Seville and Linares Deportivo
On the Seville side we have the World Cup sensation striker with Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri in this return with the Sevillians has not scored a goal yet, but in the 16 games between Champions League, league and Copa del Rey he has generated 2 goals. It is expected that the Moroccan nine will assimilate the version we saw in the World Cup.
How is Seville coming?
Sevilla is at the bottom of the table, battling not to be relegated, with Celta, Cadiz, Elche, Espanyol and Valladolid playing against the possibility of dropping to the second division.
The calendar of the Sevillians is not easy at all because after the cup, they will play every week the possibility of not dropping positions, Getafe, Girona, Cadiz and Elche are direct rivals to beat them and move away from the bottom. Finally, Barcelona and their return to the Europa League is just around the corner, facing PSV.
For coach Jorge Sampaoli believes that this break has helped thinking about the competitions they have in front of them.
"A team with a more competitive aspect of the two old rivals we have faced in Copa, on a difficult pitch, is going to generate a lot of discomfort for us, if we are not clear about the match we are going to play, the circumstances we must overcome is going to be difficult."
"There are players who feel the pressure and others do not. We have had a problem in the matches, we as coaches must generate the tranquility of the operation, if a proper name appears that generates winning points, it will give us all tranquility, one trains to win, the players will always win".
How does Linares arrive?
This game against Seville will be one of the most important for coach Alberto Gonzalez believes that this game can remain in the club's history.
"We closed the year with that great game, giving a great image, recovering the path of victory after not winning, with many sensations that we can compete with anyone, it allowed us a great closing to 2022, it opened the doors to start 2023 with a game again that will remain in history, important for the history of the club, that can be written in all the books, we live it with great illusion, concentrated on this game and focused on giving the best of us".
After this participation in Copa del Rey, Linares will face Cultural Leonesa and Algeciras.