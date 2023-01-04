Linares Deportivo vs Seville LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
Photo: Linares Deportivo

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Linares Deportivo vs Seville Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Linares Deportivo vs Sevilla live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal de Linarejos. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Linares Deportivo vs Seville Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: wednesday, january 4, 2023.

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Linares Deportivo vs Seville: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?

This is the start time of the game Linares Deportivo vs Seville: of wednesday, january 4, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

wednesday, january 4, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

wednesday, january 4, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

wednesday, january 4, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

wednesday, january 4, 2023

12:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

 wednesday, january 4, 2023

14:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

wednesday, january 4, 2023

13:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

wednesday, january 4, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

 

8:45 AMan hour ago

Possible Lineups

Sevilla: Bono, Gudlj, Acuña, Carmona, Salas, Navas, Jordán, Fernando, Torres, Mir and En- Nesyri.

Linares: Juskevicius, Duarte, González, Caro, Fernández, Rodri, Gelardo, López, Sancris, Abeledo and Díaz.

8:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these players of Seville and Linares Deportivo

These are the two elements to follow for this Cup match, the 34-year-old Spanish veteran of Linares, Hugo Diaz with a lot of experience in lower division teams in Spain, is having a good season in the third division with 16 games, 4 goals and in the Cup he has not had a chance to score yet.

On the Seville side we have the World Cup sensation striker with Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri in this return with the Sevillians has not scored a goal yet, but in the 16 games between Champions League, league and Copa del Rey he has generated 2 goals. It is expected that the Moroccan nine will assimilate the version we saw in the World Cup.

Photo: Sevilla
Photo: Sevilla
8:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Seville coming?

The Sevillian team has returned to the activity after the World Cup break, with a good performance in the Copa del Rey against Juventud Torremolinos winning by 3 goals to zero. Against Celta Vigo they drew to one goal in La Liga.

Sevilla is at the bottom of the table, battling not to be relegated, with Celta, Cadiz, Elche, Espanyol and Valladolid playing against the possibility of dropping to the second division.

The calendar of the Sevillians is not easy at all because after the cup, they will play every week the possibility of not dropping positions, Getafe, Girona, Cadiz and Elche are direct rivals to beat them and move away from the bottom. Finally, Barcelona and their return to the Europa League is just around the corner, facing PSV.

For coach Jorge Sampaoli believes that this break has helped thinking about the competitions they have in front of them.

"A team with a more competitive aspect of the two old rivals we have faced in Copa, on a difficult pitch, is going to generate a lot of discomfort for us, if we are not clear about the match we are going to play, the circumstances we must overcome is going to be difficult."

"There are players who feel the pressure and others do not. We have had a problem in the matches, we as coaches must generate the tranquility of the operation, if a proper name appears that generates winning points, it will give us all tranquility, one trains to win, the players will always win".

Photo: Sevilla
Photo: Sevilla
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Linares arrive?

Linares arrives to this commitment with a good pace in its division, struggling to enter a qualification zone in the sixth position with 28 units. Although things have been complicated in the last few games, getting multiple draws. But their qualification to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey was achieved after beating Racing Santander by 1 goal.

This game against Seville will be one of the most important for coach Alberto Gonzalez believes that this game can remain in the club's history.

"We closed the year with that great game, giving a great image, recovering the path of victory after not winning, with many sensations that we can compete with anyone, it allowed us a great closing to 2022, it opened the doors to start 2023 with a game again that will remain in history, important for the history of the club, that can be written in all the books, we live it with great illusion, concentrated on this game and focused on giving the best of us".

After this participation in Copa del Rey, Linares will face Cultural Leonesa and Algeciras.

Photo: Linares Deportivo
Photo: Linares Deportivo
8:25 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The Estadio Municipal de Linarejos is the home of Linares Deportivo, located in Linares, Spain. Although it is a very small stadium, it has a high capacity for 10 thousand spectators. It was built on August 15, 1956.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Copa del Rey Match Linares Deportivo vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo