Malaysia vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Malaysia vs Thailand as well as the latest information from the Kuala Lumpur Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Malaysia vs Thailand live?
If you want to watch Malaysia vs Thailand live you can follow the game on You Tube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Malaysia vs Thailand?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teerasil Dangda is currently the tournament's top scorer with five goals and two assists. The 34-year-old forward is coming off a brace in the last match against Cambodia.
Watch out for this player in Malaysia
Faisal Halim is the team's top scorer in this tournament with three goals, tied with Wilkin. The 24-year-old midfielder has six goals in his last six games.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the last one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. They won the first two matches of the Mitsubishi Cup in style after defeating Brunei and the Philippines, drew against Indonesia and closed the group stage with a win over Cambodia to finish top of Group A with 10 points.
How does Malaysia arrive?
Malaysia has just played two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament they defeated Myanmar by the minimum, in their second match they defeated Laos 5-0, while they were thrashed by Vietnam. They beat Vietnam in the last matchday to secure their place in the semifinal as second in group B.
Background
In the past meetings between Malaysia and Thailand, the former has a favorable balance with 34 victories, while Malaysia has won 27 times and the remaining meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the qualifiers for the Asian World Cup in 2021 in which Malaysia won by the narrowest of margins (0-1). They already met in the semifinals of the AFF championship in 2018 in a 2-2 aggregate draw that ended with Malaysia qualifying on away goals advantage.
Venue: The match will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium located in Malaysia and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Malaysia and Thailand meet in the first leg of the semifinals of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Malaysia vs Thailand in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Malaysia vs Thailand in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.