Braga vs Vitória SC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Taça de Portugal Match
Photo: Braga

How and where to watch the Braga vs Vitória SC match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Braga vs Vitória SC match for Taça de Portugal?

This is the start time of the game Braga vs Vitória SC of 11th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star+

Chile 2:45 pm:Star+

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 1:45   pm: Star+

USA 1:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star+

Peru 1:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star+

Speak up, Moreno Teixeira!

"Perspective for a good game, because this is always one of the best derbys in our soccer. I only regret the time of the game, because it deserved another time, but we don't control that. We face the match optimistically because it is always a privilege to be in this derby and we realize this within the group.

In a knockout stage, the only thing that matters is victory and it is with this desire that we go to Braga. We recognize the value of SC Braga, but the opponent also recognizes our quality, we realize what we can provoke the teams but we have great confidence in ourselves because we have proven that being at the limit of our capabilities we have the ability to respond well.

There are never equal games and the moment of the season is different, just as the athletes will be different for this game. If we are at the limit of our capacities we are competitive and we have to fight on equal terms. What we don't want is to repeat the result because we left without points and we intend to continue very much in this race."

Photo: Vitória SC
Probable lineup of Vitória SC

Varela; André Amaro, Bamba, Villanueba; Maga, André, Tiago Silva, Hélder Sá; Rúben Lameiras, Anderson, Mikey Johnston.

Coach: Moreno Teixeira. 

Speak up, Arthur Jorge!

"I live a good feeling for the game. We are motivated, we have the utmost respect for the opponent and we know it's a decisive game, that we want to win. We will be a SC Braga equal to itself, which will enter the field with this goal. It's a team that is worth for its collective.

We, Braga, are coming from a good winning streak and that's what I have to talk about. I know the quality of the opponent, we know their characteristics well, but we will do everything to be superior.

We have had the ability to know how to deal with emotions in each game. Our focus is always the next challenge. Naturally, what we've done in the past is a motivating factor for us to continue what we've been doing. We know it's a derby and a special elimination game. We will do everything to be superior to the opponent."

Foto: Braga
Probable lineup of Braga

Matheus; Victor Gómez, Paulo Oliveira, Niakaté, Sequeira; Racic, Musrati; Matheus; Victor Gómez, Oliveira, Nialaté, Sequeira; Racic, Musrati; Iuri Medeiros, André Horta, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz.

Coach: Arthur Jorge.

Conquistadors

Vitória de Guimarães, also known as Vitória SC, the sixth-placed team in the Portuguese league, with 24 points. The team comes from a defeat, 3-0, to Vizela, and a goalless draw against Rio Ave. Like the opponent of soon, the Conquistadores also entered the third round in the knockout tournament, leaving by the way Canelas 2010, by the score of 3-1, and later Vizela, by 2-1.
Arsenalists

Braga comes from a good sequence in the Primeira Liga, having even a victory over the leader Benfica 3-0, and after bagging the second triumph since the resumption of the competition, took the second place with 34 points. The Arsenalists entered the Cup in the third round and dispatched Felgueiras, 2-1, and Moirense, also by the same score.
Taça de Portugal

The Taça de Portugal is the country's main knockout tournament, which pits teams from the first, second, and third divisions of the Portuguese Championship, as well as the districts. Created in 1921, it ended up being the first official competition, with the name Campeonato de Portugal. Only in 1938 did it get its current name.

Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles. 

- 26 Benfica

- 18 Porto

- 17 Sporting

- 5 Boavista

- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal and Belenenses

- 2 Académica  

- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora and Desportivo das Aves

Eye on the game

Braga vs Vitória SC live this Monday (11), at the Braga Municipal Stadium at 1:45 pm ET, for the Taça de Portugal. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the competition.
