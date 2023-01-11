Braga vs Vitória SC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Taça de Portugal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star+
Chile 2:45 pm:Star+
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star+
USA 1:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 12:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star+
Peru 1:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star+
Speak up, Moreno Teixeira!
In a knockout stage, the only thing that matters is victory and it is with this desire that we go to Braga. We recognize the value of SC Braga, but the opponent also recognizes our quality, we realize what we can provoke the teams but we have great confidence in ourselves because we have proven that being at the limit of our capabilities we have the ability to respond well.
There are never equal games and the moment of the season is different, just as the athletes will be different for this game. If we are at the limit of our capacities we are competitive and we have to fight on equal terms. What we don't want is to repeat the result because we left without points and we intend to continue very much in this race."
Probable lineup of Vitória SC
Coach: Moreno Teixeira.
Speak up, Arthur Jorge!
We, Braga, are coming from a good winning streak and that's what I have to talk about. I know the quality of the opponent, we know their characteristics well, but we will do everything to be superior.
We have had the ability to know how to deal with emotions in each game. Our focus is always the next challenge. Naturally, what we've done in the past is a motivating factor for us to continue what we've been doing. We know it's a derby and a special elimination game. We will do everything to be superior to the opponent."
Probable lineup of Braga
Coach: Arthur Jorge.
Conquistadors
Arsenalists
Taça de Portugal
Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles.
- 26 Benfica
- 18 Porto
- 17 Sporting
- 5 Boavista
- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal and Belenenses
- 2 Académica
- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora and Desportivo das Aves
