Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Tottenham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Manchester City vs Tottenham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Tottenham of January 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Tottenham last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Clément Lenglet, Cristian Romero, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr, Ryan Sessegnon, Matt Doherty, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski.
Manchester City last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ederson, Nathan Aké, Manuel Akanji, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.
Tottenham Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Tottenham's offense. The first is Harry Kane (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 15 goals in 19 Premier League games. He scored two goals in the last match against Crystal Palace and he is not going to stop. The next player is midfielder Ivan Perisic (#14), in 19 games played he has 5 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, 30-year-old striker Son Heung-Min (#7), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 17 games played and we could see him scoring on Thursday against Manchester City.
Tottenham in the tournament
In the same way as Manchester City, Tottenham started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and they are at the top of the tournament. After 10 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, they have 33 points, which places them in fifth place in the general table. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. For that they must win as many matches as possible. Their last game was against Arsenal on January 15, the game ended in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thus they got their fifth loss in the Premier League. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Manchester City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Manchester City's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Tottenham. The player Erling Haaland (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he brings. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 21 goals in 16 games played and scored one goal last game against Everton. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Thursday. Next up is Kevin De Bruyne (#17), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has managed 9 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Phil Foden (#47) the 22-year-old player who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 17 games and we could see him scoring on Thursday.
Manchester City in the tournament
Manchester City had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the second position of the general table after 12 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost together with 39 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a loss against Manchester United, they lost 2-1 at Old Trafford and thus got their third loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Etihad Stadium is located in the city of Manchester, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 55,097 spectators and is the home of Manchester City in the Premier League. It was opened on July 25, 2002 and cost £110 million.