Sunderland vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Live Score!
How to watch Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Sunderland vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:00 AM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:00 AM on Star +
United Kingdom: 12:00 PM on SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Middlesbrough
In Middlesbrough, the presence of Chuba Akpom stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 13 goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has a total of 1506 minutes.
Key player - Sunderland
In Sunderland, the presence of Ross Stewart stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and three assists in 12 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has a total of 951 minutes.
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough history
These two teams have met 146 times. The statistics are in favor of Sunderland, who have been victorious on 60 occasions, while Middlesbrough have won on 49 occasions, leaving a balance of 37 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 35 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Middlesbrough with 15 victories, while Sunderland has won 10, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the times that Sunderland has been at home against Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship, there are 17 matches, where the Black Cats have the advantage with nine wins over the three that Middlesbrough has won, and the five draws that have been given.
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough comes from a win at home against Millwall and is looking for another one, keeping the objective of taking over the third place to become the chaser of the first places in the table. The Boro now have four consecutive wins and the restart has been very productive for the team, with five in the six they have played since December 10.
Sunderland
Sunderland are coming off a tough loss at home to Swansea. The Black Cats have been performing very well since the competition restarted, but they hope that this setback will not prevent them from keeping their chances of being close to the play-off places to play at the end of the season for a place that will take them back to the Premier League, but they will have to get on a positive streak for this to happen.