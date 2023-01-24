Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig match live?
What time is Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig of 24th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 2:30 pm: Star+
Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star+
Brazil 2:30 pm: Onefootball
Chile 1:30 pm: Star+
Colombia 12:30 pm: Star+
Ecuador 12:30 pm: Star+
USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico 11:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 1:30 pm: Star+
Peru 12:30 pm: Star+
Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star+
Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star+
Speak up, Marco Rose!
"The little things make the difference. We want to try to integrate Timo even more, get him closer to the 90 minutes. Some players had little problems after the first game, but we will know more about that in the final Training Session. So we will decide in the short term whether to do a small rotation or to bring a lot of players from the Bayern game onto the field. The arguments were clear against Bayern: Timo was out for a long time, he had a good 50 minutes in the friendly. Now the question for me as a coach is how the others are doing. Emil played an excellent game against Bayern, he gave us a lot and we did a good preparation.
It's the Bundesliga. Thomas Reis is now the coach, my neighbor on the soccer field. I know what's coming. They have a new intensity, they played very well in Frankfurt. It's the little things that send signals. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us tomorrow and a team that will fight with a lot of passion and intensity for every chance".
Probable lineup for Leipzig
Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo, Forsberg; André Silva.
Leipzig's situation
With the exception of long-time absentees Péter Gulácsi and Christopher Nkunku, both with knee injuries, Marco Rose has all players are available.
Speak up, Thomas Reis!
"I saw my team play well. Even so, we ended up with zero points and three goals conceded. We shouldn't be tense about it. We maintain the degrees of training. It is important that we all have the belief that we can win together. The knot just needs to be broken. I am convinced that if we score a goal, we will also score a second and a third. The spark has to be transmitted from us to the fans. Then they will be behind us with all their strength".
Probable lineup for Schalke
Schwolow; Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Uronen - Latza, Krauss; Kozuki, Larsson, Bülter; Terodde.
Schalke's situation
Thomas Reis continues with several casualties for the confrontation. Heekeren has a torn cruciate ligament, Polter has a knee injury, Van den Berg has an ankle injury, and there are also doubts: Drexler is still recovering his fitness, Kral has back problems, Ouwejan has a knee injury, and Zalazar has a metatarsal injury.
Bulls
Without losing an official match since the end of September, a streak of 14 consecutive matches, RB Leipzig avoided defeat by holding leaders Bayern Munich to a draw. The combination of results on the matchday saw the Bulls drop to fifth place, with 29 points, generating a 60% utilization rate.
Royal Blues
Schalke 04 played well, but it wasn't enough, they gave spaces and come from another defeat in the competition, the 11th, to Eintracht Frankfurt. With only 18% success rate, the Blues are in the last position, 18th, with nine points.
Eye on the game
Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig live this Tuesday (24), at the Veltins-Arena at 12:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 17th round of the competition
