Middlesbrough vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Stay with us to follow Middlesbrough vs Watford live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Middlesbrough vs Watford live corresponding to Matchday 29 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Riverside Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs Watford match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Ismaila Sarr, a must see player!
The Watford winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Cameroonian continues his development and has established himself as one of Watford's starters, after last season in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of Watford's forward and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 6 goals and 3 assists in 17 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Watford arrive?
Watford continues their EFL Championship season, ranking fifth with 34 points, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Ismael Koné, Hassane Kamara, Kortney Hause, Hamza Choudhury and Vakoun Issouf to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 10 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Huddersfield to climb positions in the table. The Watford team is going through a streak of draws, adding 3 of the last 5 games with draws and leaving several points along the way. The team will try to break the streak of draws with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and get into the top 3 of the championship.
Chuba Akpom, a must see player!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Akpom is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Middlesbrough in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 53 games where he got 3 assists and 11 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 14 goals and 1 assist in 23 games played.
How does Middlesbrough get here?
Middlesbrough continues with the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where they remain in sixth position with 42 points, after 12 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Middlesbrough is located 2 points away from the promotion places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has not been so interesting, losing in the third round against Brighton. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Ryan Giles and Duncan Watmore, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs Watford match, corresponding to Day 29 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 10 o'clock.