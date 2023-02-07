Goals and Summary of Burnley 2-1 Ipswich in the FA Cup
Fuente: Burnley

2:29 PM21 hours ago

Summary

4:46 PM2 days ago

99'

End of match Burnley 2-1 Ipswich
4:41 PM2 days ago

90'

Burnley's last-minute goal, the locals are taking the win.
4:30 PM2 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the game everything indicates that this game will be tied.
4:21 PM2 days ago

80'

Ipswich also makes changes with the intention of surprising.
4:18 PM2 days ago

75'

Burnley make changes with the idea of ​​being more offensive.
4:12 PM2 days ago

70'

The intensity of the match rises and the teams approach the goal of the advantage.
4:07 PM2 days ago

65'

Burnley keep pushing for the go-ahead goal but Ipswich fight back in great form.
4:01 PM2 days ago

60'

There are no changes to the match yet.
3:54 PM2 days ago

55'

Ipswich starts the second half with pressure.
3:52 PM2 days ago

50'

Burnley looks for the advantage in this second half.
3:40 PM2 days ago

45'

Half time Burnley 1-1 Ipswich.
3:22 PM2 days ago

40'

Last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that we will go to rest with a tie.
3:18 PM2 days ago

35'

The marker does not move and the tie continues at one goal.
3:14 PM2 days ago

30'

Burnley is the one who has the most possession of the ball but fails to generate the desired danger.
3:08 PM2 days ago

25'

The game goes down in intensity after an intense start.
3:03 PM2 days ago

20'

Ipswich for its part seeks to gradually regain possession of the ball.
2:56 PM2 days ago

15'

Burnley presses and looks for the advantage again.
2:51 PM2 days ago

10'

Goool from Ipswich quickly tied the game.
2:49 PM2 days ago

5'

Burnley's goool quickly opens the scoring.
2:47 PM2 days ago

Kickoff

Start the match between Burnley and Ipswich.
2:35 PM2 days ago

All ready

Everything ready for the start of the game, the two teams are already in the tunnels waiting for the indication to jump onto the field for the initial whistle.
2:30 PM2 days ago

Finish warm up

The warm-up ends and the teams enter the dressing room for the final talk before the start of the game.
2:25 PM2 days ago

Great Entrance

Great entrance that is lived in the stadium, full house for this match, all the tickets have been sold and there will be no free space for this match.
2:20 PM2 days ago

already warm

The two teams are already out to warm up and the warm-up work begins for the start of the match in the FA Cup.
2:15 PM2 days ago

Lineup Ipswich

This is the line-up for the visitors:

2:10 PM2 days ago

Lineup Burnley

This is the lineup of the Burnley:

2:05 PM2 days ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already at the stadium, some players are already checking out the field before going to the dressing room to warm up.
2:00 PM2 days ago

Fans

Gradually the fans arrive at Turf Moor, a great entry is expected for this FA Cup match, Burnley's biggest fans for this match.
1:55 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Burnley vs Ipswich in the fourth round of the FA Cup

In a few moments we will share with you the Burnley vs Ipswich live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:50 PM2 days ago

Turf Moor Stadium

It is the stadium where Burnley plays home, a very small stadium and one of the oldest in the world, has a capacity for 21 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 17, 1883, will host the match of the fourth round in the FA Cup between Burnley and Ipswich.

1:45 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Burnley vs Ipswich in the FA Cup Fourth Round?

The match between Burnley and Ipswich will be televised on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match via streaming you can watch it on the Star+ app.

If you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:40 PM2 days ago

What time is Burnley vs Ipswich in the FA Cup Fourth Round?

This is the kick-off time for Burnley vs Ipswich on February 7 in various countries:

Argentina: 14:30 AM

Bolivia: 14:30 AM

Brazil: 15:30 AM

Chile: 14:30 AM

Colombia: 13:30 AM

Ecuador: 13:30 AM

USA (ET): 14:30 AM

Spain: 20:30 PM

Mexico: 13:30 AM

Paraguay: 14:30 AM

Peru: 14:30 AM

Uruguay: 14:30 AM

Venezuela: 14:30 AM

England: 19:30 AM

Australia : 04:30 AM

India: 23:30 AM

1:35 PM2 days ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on January 28th of this year, and they played to a scoreless draw, setting the stage for this match that will define the team that will have the ticket to the next round of the FA Cup.
1:30 PM2 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to be one of the best, full of goals and emotions.
1:25 PM2 days ago

Background

These two teams have met on 11 occasions leaving a very close record with a record of 4 matches won for Burnley, 3 draws and 4 matches won for Ipswich, despite that, due to the good moment they are living, Burnley will be the favorite to take the 3 points in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
1:20 PM2 days ago

How does Ipswich arrive?

Ipswich comes from a draw in the 3rd division of England against Cambridge 1-1, in the overall table is in 3rd position with 55 points and a record of 15 games won, 10 draws and 4 lost games, will come to this Fourth Round of the FA Cup as the victim as it does not start as favored to qualify for the next round.
1:15 PM2 days ago

How is Burnley coming along?

Burnley comes from defeating Norwich with a score of 3 goals to 0, a match they dominated from start to finish, they arrive motivated to this fourth round of the FA Cup, with the intention of continuing to advance, taking advantage of playing on their field and with their people, in the Championship table they are the overall leader with 65 points and a record of 19 wins, 8 draws and only 2 defeats, undoubtedly a team that looks to return to the Premier League.
1:10 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Burnley vs Ipswich live stream, corresponding to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at Turf Moor Stadium at 13:45.
