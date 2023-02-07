Goals and Summary of Burnley 2-1 Ipswich in the FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
99'
End of match Burnley 2-1 Ipswich
90'
Burnley's last-minute goal, the locals are taking the win.
85'
Last minutes of the game everything indicates that this game will be tied.
80'
Ipswich also makes changes with the intention of surprising.
75'
Burnley make changes with the idea of being more offensive.
70'
The intensity of the match rises and the teams approach the goal of the advantage.
65'
Burnley keep pushing for the go-ahead goal but Ipswich fight back in great form.
60'
There are no changes to the match yet.
55'
Ipswich starts the second half with pressure.
50'
Burnley looks for the advantage in this second half.
45'
Half time Burnley 1-1 Ipswich.
40'
Last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that we will go to rest with a tie.
35'
The marker does not move and the tie continues at one goal.
30'
Burnley is the one who has the most possession of the ball but fails to generate the desired danger.
25'
The game goes down in intensity after an intense start.
20'
Ipswich for its part seeks to gradually regain possession of the ball.
15'
Burnley presses and looks for the advantage again.
10'
Goool from Ipswich quickly tied the game.
5'
Burnley's goool quickly opens the scoring.
Kickoff
Start the match between Burnley and Ipswich.
All ready
Everything ready for the start of the game, the two teams are already in the tunnels waiting for the indication to jump onto the field for the initial whistle.
Finish warm up
The warm-up ends and the teams enter the dressing room for the final talk before the start of the game.
Great Entrance
Great entrance that is lived in the stadium, full house for this match, all the tickets have been sold and there will be no free space for this match.
already warm
The two teams are already out to warm up and the warm-up work begins for the start of the match in the FA Cup.
Lineup Ipswich
This is the line-up for the visitors:
Lineup Burnley
This is the lineup of the Burnley:
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already at the stadium, some players are already checking out the field before going to the dressing room to warm up.
Fans
Gradually the fans arrive at Turf Moor, a great entry is expected for this FA Cup match, Burnley's biggest fans for this match.
Stay tuned to follow Burnley vs Ipswich in the fourth round of the FA Cup
In a few moments we will share with you the Burnley vs Ipswich live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Turf Moor Stadium
It is the stadium where Burnley plays home, a very small stadium and one of the oldest in the world, has a capacity for 21 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 17, 1883, will host the match of the fourth round in the FA Cup between Burnley and Ipswich.
Where and how to watch Burnley vs Ipswich in the FA Cup Fourth Round?
The match between Burnley and Ipswich will be televised on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match via streaming you can watch it on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch the match via streaming you can watch it on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Burnley vs Ipswich in the FA Cup Fourth Round?
This is the kick-off time for Burnley vs Ipswich on February 7 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England: 19:30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
India: 23:30 AM
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on January 28th of this year, and they played to a scoreless draw, setting the stage for this match that will define the team that will have the ticket to the next round of the FA Cup.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to be one of the best, full of goals and emotions.
Background
These two teams have met on 11 occasions leaving a very close record with a record of 4 matches won for Burnley, 3 draws and 4 matches won for Ipswich, despite that, due to the good moment they are living, Burnley will be the favorite to take the 3 points in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
How does Ipswich arrive?
Ipswich comes from a draw in the 3rd division of England against Cambridge 1-1, in the overall table is in 3rd position with 55 points and a record of 15 games won, 10 draws and 4 lost games, will come to this Fourth Round of the FA Cup as the victim as it does not start as favored to qualify for the next round.
How is Burnley coming along?
Burnley comes from defeating Norwich with a score of 3 goals to 0, a match they dominated from start to finish, they arrive motivated to this fourth round of the FA Cup, with the intention of continuing to advance, taking advantage of playing on their field and with their people, in the Championship table they are the overall leader with 65 points and a record of 19 wins, 8 draws and only 2 defeats, undoubtedly a team that looks to return to the Premier League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Burnley vs Ipswich live stream, corresponding to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at Turf Moor Stadium at 13:45.