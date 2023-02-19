Goal and Highlights: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic in LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:32 PM3 days ago

THIS IS HOW THE ONLY GOAL OF THE MATCH WAS SCORED

2:28 PM3 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Atlético and Athletic on LaLiga.
2:23 PM3 days ago

END GAME

ATLÉTICO 1-0 ATHLETIC
2:18 PM3 days ago

92'

Ñíguez enters and Griezmann comes out, Atlético changes.
2:13 PM3 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
2:08 PM3 days ago

84'

In García, Berenguer and Paredes

Álvarez, Williams and Sancet come out.

Athletic changes.

2:03 PM3 days ago

77'

Morata's shot goes wide.
1:58 PM3 days ago

73'

ATLÉTICO GOAL

Griezmann's cross and low shot to pierce the net for the first time and open the score 1-0.

1:53 PM3 days ago

72'

Carrasco comes off and Depay enters, Atlético change.
1:48 PM3 days ago

69'

Guruzeta and Zárraga come in.

Muniaín and García come out

Athletic changes

1:43 PM3 days ago

66'

Carrasco's free kick to the wall.
1:38 PM3 days ago

66'

Vivián is fouled just outside the area and is cautioned.
1:33 PM3 days ago

60'

In Morata and Rivas

Correa and De Paul come out

Atlético changes.

1:28 PM3 days ago

58'

Correa with the attempt after the rebound from the corner that goes to the goalkeeper's location.
1:23 PM3 days ago

57'

Griezmann's cross is blocked by the defense.
1:18 PM3 days ago

53'

Williams with a shot that Oblak saves opportunely.
1:13 PM3 days ago

49'

Carrasco's shot is blocked by the goalkeeper at the near post.
1:08 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Atlético and Athletic.
1:03 PM3 days ago

HALF TIME

ATLETICO 0-0 ATHLETIC CLUB
12:58 PM3 days ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes.
12:53 PM3 days ago

42'

Griezmann's header at the near post goes slightly wide.
12:48 PM3 days ago

40'

Garcia got to the far post, but did so awkwardly and blew the ball wide.
12:43 PM3 days ago

37'

Carrasco with the shot that crashes into the goalkeeper.
12:38 PM3 days ago

32'

Dani García was cautioned after a foul by Athletic.
12:33 PM3 days ago

25'

Carrasco was unable to get his header on target at the far post after Griezmann's cross was taken by the goalkeeper.
12:28 PM3 days ago

20'

Sancet's shot goes over the top of the goal.
12:23 PM3 days ago

14'

Llorente's shot from half distance into the goalkeeper's hands.
12:18 PM3 days ago

9'

First shot of the game by Molina inside the box, but very high.
12:13 PM3 days ago

0'

A slight dominance of the colchonero team, today dressed in orange, but still without being able to score any dangerous goals.
12:08 PM3 days ago

0'

The game between Atlético and Athletic begins.
12:03 PM3 days ago

From memory

Atlético and Athletic took a photo together with several former players who played for both teams.
11:58 AM3 days ago

Minutes away

Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club will be kicking off in a few minutes.
11:53 AM3 days ago

Athletic substitutes

 22 Raúl García

 2 Jon Morcillo

 16 Unai Vencedor

 12 Gorka Guruzeta

 1 Unai Simón

 24 Mikel Balenziaga

 35 Ander Iru

 31 Aitor Paredes

 15 Iñigo Lekue

 19 Oier Zarraga

11:48 AM3 days ago

Atletico substitutes

 17 Saúl Ñíguez

 19 Álvaro Morata

 33 Alejandro Iturbe

 20 Axel Witsel

 24 Pablo Barrios

 4 Geoffrey Kondogbia

 9 Memphis Depay

 12 Matt Doherty

 3 Sergio Reguilón

 1 Ivo Grbic

11:43 AM3 days ago

XI Atletico

13 Jan Oblak, 22 Mario Hermoso, 2 José María Giménez, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 21 Yannick Carrasco, 14 Marcos Llorente, 8 Antoine Griezmann, 10 Ángel Correa.
11:38 AM3 days ago

XI Athletic

13 Julen Agirrezabala, 5 Yeray, 3 Dani Vivian, 17 Yuri Berchiche, 18 Óscar de Marcos, 8 Oihan Sancet, 14 Dani García, 6 Mikel Vesga, 9 Iñaki Williams, 10 Iker Muniain, 11 Nico Williams.
11:33 AM3 days ago

Getting to know the field

Athletic wants to take advantage of the fact that its rival is not living a good moment to make a surprise and take the 3 points.
11:28 AM3 days ago

Atletico arrived

This is how the Colchoneros arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano.
11:23 AM3 days ago

International positions

With today's results, Athletic has dropped to seventh place, but a win would move them back up to sixth place in a close fight for Europe or the Conference League.
11:18 AM3 days ago

To win

Given the positive results of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid needs to win to avoid falling behind in the fight for Champions League places.
11:13 AM3 days ago

Start

A complicated and tight match is on the horizon when Atlético de Madrid does the honors against Athletic de Bilbao. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
11:08 AM3 days ago

Tune in here Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
11:03 AM3 days ago

What time is Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club of February 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 6:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 11:30 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:58 AM3 days ago

Last games Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club

In recent matches, the advantage favors Athletic Club with a balance of three wins, one draw and only one loss, remembering that in their most recent visit the guest of honor, the goal, was not present at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Athletic Club Bilbao 0-1 Atlético de Madrid, season 2022

Athletic Club Bilbao 2-0 Atlético de Madrid, season 2022

Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club Bilbao, Supercopa de España 2022

Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club Bilbao, season 2021

Athletic Club Bilbao 2-1 Atlético de Madrid, season 2021

10:53 AM3 days ago

Key Player Athletic Club

He has been one of the club's references in recent tournaments and has made himself felt in the most recent clashes in the attacking area, where Nico Williams will be the player to watch, especially having been one of the scorers against Valencia last week.
10:48 AM3 days ago

Key player Atletico Madrid

Despite the fact that the team has not been up to the circumstances, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann continues to maintain a good level and at any time is capable of making the difference either with a pass or through a shot to tip the balance in their favor.
Foto: DAZN
Image: DAZN
10:43 AM3 days ago

Last lineup Athletic Club

1 Unai Simón, 5 Yeray, 3 Dani Vivian, 15 Iñigo Lekue, 18 Óscar de Marcos, 10 Iker Muniain, 6 Mikel Vesga, 8 Oihan Sancet, 22 Raúl García, 7 Álex Berenguer, 11 Nico Williams.
10:38 AM3 days ago

Last lineup Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 22 Mario Hermoso, 15 Stefan Savic, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 24 Pablo Barrios, 14 Marcos Llorente, 19 Álvaro Morata, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
10:33 AM3 days ago

Athletic Club de Bilbao: thinking about international tournaments

With two wins in a row, including last Saturday's victory at home to Valencia, they have put Athletic Club de Bilbao just two points away from European places and need to continue in the same winning line to be able to think about qualifying for Europe or Conference League, especially against direct rivals in the overall table.
10:28 AM3 days ago

Atlético de Madrid: keep adding up

Atletico de Madrid's soccer year has not been the best of all, however, with one less, they have just managed to rescue the victory last week as visitors against Celta de Vigo by the minimum difference and, therefore, they will have to continue adding three points to be able to reduce the difference with the first places of the Spanish LaLiga.
10:23 AM3 days ago

The Kick-off

The Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
10:18 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo