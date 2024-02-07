In recent times Atletico playing at the Metropolitano means one thing and one thing only, the home side winning. 28 games unbeaten solidified the stadium as one of the recognised fortresses of Europe. Unfortunately for the home side, it did not reach 29.

In a hard-fought game, Atletico more than doubled the visitor's shots, 20 compared to Athletics' nine. But the difference was a lack of clinicality and efficiency with Simeone's men only having five shots on target.

The Colchoneros had 69% of total possession and again doubled Athletics' total passes (662 vs 315.)

But all that possession counted for nothing due to Alex Berengeur calmly scoring his 25th-minute penalty after he was caught in the box by Reinaldo.

The Match

Atletico started the game brightly with Alex Witsel having an early chance in the first minute, but the Belgian international struggled to get any conviction on the header. Atletico played through the press very efficiently in the opening ten minutes, something they then struggled to replicate for the rest of the half.

Griezmann notably has 14 goals vs Bilbao in his career but in the first half struggled to hit the target. The Frenchman had an attempt in the 15th minute that he put just over the bar.

Penalty! In the 21st minute Mozambique International Reinildo, who got a yellow for the challenge, wiped out midfielder Prados just inside the box. Winger Alex Berenguer calmly sent the Slovenian goalkeeper the wrong way.

Before today the last penalty goal Atletico conceded at home in the Copa del Rey was to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in February 2014.

Following this, the game was extremely stop-and-start in the early stages with a noticeable ferocity being shown. The second booking of the match was for penalty winner Prados in the 36th minute.

Griezmann dragged a shot wide in the 39th minute after nice build-up play through Athletics left-hand-side.

Two minutes of added time at the end of the half. Almost immediately afterwards Berengeuer forced Oblak into a save across his goal in the first minute of added time.

Vivian received a yellow for stopping a promising Atletico counter at the end of the 46th minute. The deep free kick was drilled into the feet of Griezmann who had his shot blocked for the last kick of the half.

The first half struggled to gain any real rhythm due to the build-up of fouls. Atletico boss Diego Simeone was notably upset over his opponents seemingly getting away with their cynically charged fouls.

Madrid with 9 shots in the first half with 2 on target whilst Athletic had 4 shots with two on target. Madrid created only 0.55 expected goals with their shots whilst the opposition created 0.93, showing the hosts were largely less effective with the ball.

Going into the second half the hosts substituted Reinildo, who gave away the penalty, for Spanish international Mario Hermoso.

Atletico started the half brightly the main chance falling to Lino in the 51st minute who pulled his shot wide of the post.

Following this Athletic made a double substitution; changing centre forward Gorka Guruzeta for Asher Villalibre as well as midfielder Oihan Sancet who was replaced like for like with Unai Gomez.

In the 57th minute, Atletico made a double substitution of their own with Marcos Llorente coming on for Molina, who was playing on the right of midfield, as well as Memphis Depay, who struggled in front of goal, coming off for ex-Chelsea man Alvaro Morata.

In the 60th, following their first corner in the second half, Athletic replaced booked Prados for experienced Ander Herrera.

Athletic had a massive chance in the 62nd minute against the run of play. Substitute Gomez forces Oblak to parry a shot straight into Villalibre who somehow missed the target.

Yellow card in the 63rd for Simeone who is furious over the referee's decision to give the visitors a free kick. Morata and Vivian both went for a loose ball and they caught each other. On replays, It should’ve gone Atletico’s way due to Morata getting a faint touch on the ball before already-carded Vivian caught him.

Athletic break quickly through Inaki Williams who has a lot of space on the right, he tried to put a ball towards Villalibre but it goes out for a corner. The corner came to nothing and Atletico broke in the 71st only for substitute Unai Gomez to receive a yellow for his challenge on Morata.

In the 73rd minute, Atletico made a more attack-minded substitution taking young midfielder Barrios off for forward Angel Correa.

Following this, Atletico had a period of attacking dominance for the next five minutes with chances for Griezmann and World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

In the 81st minute, Atletico had a massive chance to score the equaliser. Griezmann lofted a ball over Athletics defence to Morata who struck it with his shin and the keeper collected.

Williams again has space to run into in the 83rd minute. The Athletic captain is pulled back by De Paul, who received a yellow before he could shoot.

In the 84th minute to respond to Atletico's period of dominance the visitors made a double defensive-minded substitution. Captain Inaki Williams came off for defender Yeray Alvarez and goalscorer Berenguer off for Mikel Vesga. In the same action, Atletico also replaced Lino on the left of midfield for Rodrigo Riquelme in the hope of getting something out of the game.

In the 86th minute, substitute Correa received a ball across the box from Llorente, he drilled the ball across the goal but Vivian blocked the shot on the line. His deflection luckily bounced off his own player into the keeper's arms.

Penalty! As the board shows for five minutes of extra time Morata is taken out inside of the box by substitute Yeray. The referee initially gave a penalty to Atletico but after a lengthy check, VAR rules it out for an offside by Morata. Athletic somehow hanging in there.

Following five minutes of brave defending by the visitors the final whistle finally sounded with Athletic ending Atletico's monstrous 28-game unbeaten run at home.

Man of Match - Aitor Paredes

To tell the truth, anyone who played for Athletic on the night is a solid option for this award. But 23-year-old Paredes played as if he's already had 10 years of club football under his belt. To keep his composure at the Metropolitano in a tense cup game is a major achievement.

The composed centre-half did not receive a booking and dealt with everything Atletico threw at him. Watch this player in the future.

What now?

Athletic Club with travel to 20th placed Almeria on Monday the 12th. The basque side will want to carry the momentum into that game in hopes of breaking into the top four.

Atletico travel to Seville on Sunday the 11th to play out of form Sevilla who find themselves in 15th. After beating them today Athletic Club have sent a clear message that their spot in fourth is in jeopardy.

The sides will meet again on the 29th of February in the second leg of their semi-final.