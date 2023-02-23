PSV vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is PSV vs Sevilla match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Sevilla of February 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 18:45 p.m. ET
Where and how PSV vs Sevilla and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch PSV vs Sevilla in streaming, it will be broadcast on Star+ and Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 1 win for Sevilla, 0 draws and 0 wins for the Dutch.
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How are PSV coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against FC Groningen, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Utrecht 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
PSV Eindhoven 6-0 FC Groningen, 11 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 FC Emmen, 8 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, 5 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
How is Sevilla coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Barcelona, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 2-0 Mallorca, 11 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 Elche, 28 Jan, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Watch out for this PSV player
The Dutch striker, Joey Veerman, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 3 goals in the Eredivisie and 3 assists with PSV, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 goals in this competition and an assist in 7 matches, being main in this competition.
Watch out for this Sevilla player
The Serbian forward, Nemanja Gudelj, 31 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 19 games in total, 18 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals and 0 assists in La Liga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before colleagues of high caliber, besides debuting in this competition, because in the Champions League he failed to score, but if in the first meeting of the Europa League.
Zero start
Erick Gutiérrez is giving something to talk about in Holland with PSV, as he has had a good moment with his club, perhaps the best, but having a very tough start.
"I played thirty-six games in all competitions adding up everything. Another coach came and everything is erased. You have to start again from scratch. Prove why you're here, why you were bought and that every day in training and in the minutes you get. You never have a guaranteed spot. You always have to be 100 percent. In the end I'm playing now because I've worked very well and in every game I try to show it and leave it all."
