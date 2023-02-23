Midtjylland vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Midtjylland-Sporting match on TV and in real time?
Probable Midtjylland:
Probable Sporting:
Arbitration:
THE FIRST GAME:
The teams have met three times so far in history, all in the Europa League. The first two games were won by Sporting, in Lisbon, 3-2, and in Herning, 3-0. The third game was a 1-1 draw in Portuguese territory.
SPORTING:
The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. However, in the final phase, Sporting improved their shooting. They reduced the time of possession (52%), created the same number of shooting opportunities as Chaves (seven), however, they were much superior in shots on target (6 to 2). Thus, it ended up the winner. The score indicated 3-2 at the end of the match.
MIDTJYLLAND:
The Portuguese team, who had control of the ball for 65% of the time, created more than three times as many chances to score (16 to 5). However, they showed problems in the quality of their shots. In the shots on target rate, there was equality. There were two shots in the right direction for each side. Ashour put Midtjylland in front in the 32nd minute and the Lusitanians avoided defeat with Coates' goal in the 49th minute.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sporting entered the Europa League 2022/23 after finishing third in Group D of the Champions League with seven points. They were two wins, one draw, and three losses, while Midtjylland placed second in Europa League Group F with eight points. They won twice, drew twice, and lost twice.
In the first leg in Lisbon, there was a 1-1 draw. Thus, whoever wins will proceed to the round of 16. In case of new equality, the regulation establishes an extra time with a duration of 30 minutes. If the tie persists at the end of the extra period, the definition will be made through penalty kicks.
The ball starts rolling for Midtjylland x Sporting at 1:45 pm ET, at the MCH Arena, in Herning.
UEFA Conference League Round of 16
Date: 23 February 2022
Time: 1:45 pm ET
Venue: MCH Arena, Herning
Broadcast: Star+.