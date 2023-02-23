Midtjylland vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Midtjylland-Sporting
UEFA Conference League Round of 16 

Date: 23 February 2022

Time: 1:45 pm ET

Venue: MCH Arena, Herning
Broadcast: Star+.

The match between Midtjylland x Sporting will start at 1:45 pm ET, being played at the MCH Arena in Herning, in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Midtjylland:

Lossl; Andersson, Dalsgaard, Gartenmann, Paulinho; Gigovic, Sorensen, Olsson; Isaksen, Heiselberg, Andreasen.
Probable Sporting:

Adan; Inacio, Coates, Reis; Bellerin, Gonçalves, Ugarte, Santos; Edwards, Trincao, Chermiti.
Arbitration:

Ivan Kruzliak (referee), Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor (assistant referees), Peter Kralovic (fourth official) and Bartosz Frankowski (VAR)
THE FIRST GAME:

The clash, which will be held at the MCH Arena in Herning, is part of the return round of the Europa League round of 16 in its 2022/2023 season. In the first leg, in Lisbon, there was a 1-1 draw. Thus, whoever wins will proceed to the round of 16. In case of new equality, the regulation establishes the realization of extra time with a duration of 30 minutes. If the tie persists at the end of the extra period, the definition will be made through penalty kicks.

The teams have met three times so far in history, all in the Europa League. The first two games were won by Sporting, in Lisbon, 3-2, and in Herning, 3-0. The third game was a 1-1 draw in Portuguese territory.

SPORTING:

Sporting also had a commitment on Monday, February 20th. They faced Chaves, on their opponent's soil, in a match for the twenty-first round of the Portuguese Championship. As happened in the match with Midtjylland, they had problems again with the finishing. Especially in the initial stage. In the period, in which they had control of the ball for 64% of the time, created more chances to shoot than the hosts (9 to 6). However, it was inferior in the rate of shots on target (2 to 3).

The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. However, in the final phase, Sporting improved their shooting. They reduced the time of possession (52%), created the same number of shooting opportunities as Chaves (seven), however, they were much superior in shots on target (6 to 2). Thus, it ended up the winner. The score indicated 3-2 at the end of the match.

Photo: Divulgation / Sporting

 

MIDTJYLLAND:

The harsh Danish winter means that there is a long gap without games between the end of one year and the beginning of the next. The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 was Midtjylland's first official match in 2023 at the José Alvalade stadium. The result was much better than their display.

The Portuguese team, who had control of the ball for 65% of the time, created more than three times as many chances to score (16 to 5). However, they showed problems in the quality of their shots. In the shots on target rate, there was equality. There were two shots in the right direction for each side. Ashour put Midtjylland in front in the 32nd minute and the Lusitanians avoided defeat with Coates' goal in the 49th minute.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Midtjylland and Sporting is the second leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16. Whoever wins the two games in total advances to the round of 16 and whoever loses goes home.

Sporting entered the Europa League 2022/23 after finishing third in Group D of the Champions League with seven points. They were two wins, one draw, and three losses, while Midtjylland placed second in Europa League Group F with eight points. They won twice, drew twice, and lost twice.

In the first leg in Lisbon, there was a 1-1 draw. Thus, whoever wins will proceed to the round of 16. In case of new equality, the regulation establishes an extra time with a duration of 30 minutes. If the tie persists at the end of the extra period, the definition will be made through penalty kicks.

The ball starts rolling for Midtjylland x Sporting at 1:45 pm ET, at the MCH Arena, in Herning.

Welcome and welcome to Midtjylland vs Sporting live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in Europe: on one side the strong Sporting. On the other, the Midtjylland. Both teams face each other in the second leg of the 16-leg UEFA Europa League knockout round. The match is decided on a two-legged basis and whoever loses on two games' difference will be eliminated. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw in Lisbon. The return match between the two teams takes place at the MCH Arena, in Herning, at 1:45 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese and the Danes here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
